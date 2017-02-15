Landmark School Outreach Introduces New Online Course on Executive Function for Educators

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Learning Disabilities Association of America Annual Conference - Landmark School Outreach introduced a new online course, Executive Function: Impact on Academic Proficiency for teachers today at the Learning Disabilities Association's Annual Conference. This latest online course complements the existing suite of professional development offerings by the Landmark School Outreach program.

Addressing executive function deficits in K-12 students with learning disabilities is a critical topic for educators. A recent and comprehensive report on this topic by Zelazo, Blair and Willoughby, Executive Function: Implications for Education (NCER 2017) states "Several studies have found executive function is also implicated in specific learning disabilities such as reading disability." P-26. "Research has shown clearly that EF skills can be improved by relatively brief interventions that provide children with opportunities to practice their developing EF skills at increasing levels of challenge." P-27

Executive function describes our ability to engage in goal-oriented behavior, and therefore students with strong executive function skills are better prepared to achieve academic proficiency. The new Landmark Outreach course provides an overview of the components of executive function (attention, memory, emotion, motivation, and effort) and the impacts of having both a language-based learning disability (LBLD) and executive function deficits.

The online course for educators, Executive Function: Impact on Academic Proficiency, is instructor-led by experienced, special-education certified Landmark School teachers and offered as a 15-hour/six-week course or a 3-credit/10-week course.

In 1977, the Landmark School established the Landmark Outreach Program to help meet the educational needs of students with language-based learning disabilities. The Outreach Program's mission is to empower children with learning disabilities by offering their teachers an exemplary program of applied research and professional development. To that end, the program provides extensive professional development, including a Summer Institute, online courses, consultation services, and publications.

Zelazo, P.D., Blair, C.B., and Willoughby, M.T. (2016). Executive Function: Implications for Education (NCER 2017-2000) Washington, D.C: National Center for Education Research, Institute of Education Sciences, U.S. Department of Education.

Learn more about the new Landmark School Outreach Executive Function course: landmarkoutreach.org/online-learning/courses and our other professional development programs for educators at landmarkoutreach.org