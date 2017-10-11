Lands' End Makes the Holidays With Its 2017 Holiday Collection

Timeless holiday style, easy shopping tools and a company synonymous with customer service standing by to be "The Holiday Makers"

DODGEVILLE, WI--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Let the holidays begin at Lands' End ( NASDAQ : LE). With something for everyone on the gift list, outstanding home items to deck the halls and legendary customer services, Lands' End has earned its reputation for being "The Holiday Makers."

"From soft cozy cashmere sweaters to delicious Peppermint Crunch Cookies™, Lands' End is ready to provide the perfect, personal gift for every friend and family member this holiday season," said Becky Gebhardt, executive vice president, chief marketing officer, Lands' End. "As Holiday Makers, we offer gift boxing, free hemming, monogramming, gift cards that never expire and easy returns to take the stress out of the holiday shopping season."

Making Holiday Style

'Tis the season for gatherings, parties and weekend outings. No matter the occasion, Lands' End has the perfect attire, from dresses and bow ties to a collection of flannel sleepwear for the family.

Rooted in tradition, the 2017 Lands' End holiday collection features timeless, classic style with pops of red, cozy textures, plaids, tartans and buffalo checks. Flannel shirts, bedding and sleepwear make it easy to cuddle up. Sweaters feature heritage knitting techniques such as cable, Shaker stitch and fair isle.

Look for large-scale prints throughout the women's collection along with velvet and velour fabrics which are trending this season. Embellishments such as sequins add touches of sparkle to women's and girls' dresses, sweaters and accessories. Whimsy works its way into sweaters that feature charming woodland creatures such as foxes and owls.

Making the Holiday Home

Whether the tabletop or mantel, Lands' End Home is ready to help families deck the halls. Look for warm, woodsy and whimsical themes with red plaids, tartans, winter whites and touches of shimmer. Classic Needlepoint Stockings that are lovingly handmade return along with a new collection of ornaments, complete table linens, holiday décor, throws, flannel bedding, fresh greenery and even an assortment of plush animals and activity sets for kids. No one is left out at Lands' End this holiday season -- there's even dozens of items for the family dog from leashes and toys to monogrammed dog beds.

Making Holidays Personal

There's something special about a gift with the recipient's name on it. Whether monogrammed, embroidered, heat stamped or engraved, Lands' End can make just about any item it sells personal. Most items can easily be monogrammed, for just $6-$10 an item, in about two or three days. Select from seven monogram styles and nearly 30 thread colors available to make every gift one of a kind and special. From fine cashmere sweaters to gloves and travel cases, it's quite impressive to discover what can take a stitch, stamp or engraving.

Making Holidays Simple

Lands' End customer care specialists are available 24 hours a day, 364 days a year and are all based in Wisconsin. It's simple to make in-person returns free of charge at any Sears store nationwide, or by using the Easy Return shipping label on the packaging for a low, flat fee.

Lands' End offers free shipping to all customers on purchases over $50 as part of its standard customer offerings in the lower 48 states. Customers in the lower 48 United States also have the option to upgrade to two-day UPS shipping for only $7.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. ( NASDAQ : LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations, primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears® and standalone Lands' End Stores. We are a trusted American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

