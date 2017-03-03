Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge during steel repairs

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane closures during repair work on the Alexandra Bridge from March 6, 2017, to the end of June 2017.

The regular Gatineau-bound lane will be closed to vehicular traffic during the project.

The regular Ottawa-bound lane will be open to Ottawa-bound vehicular traffic except:

from Monday to Wednesday, between 9:30 am and 3 pm, when no vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge

from Monday to Wednesday, between 3 pm and 7 pm, when it will be used for Gatineau-bound vehicular traffic

on Thursday and Friday, between 2 pm and 7 pm, when it will be used for Gatineau-bound vehicular traffic

For specific work, no vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge on weeknights and/or weekends. Public notices will be issued to advise motorists of any activities involving these lane closures.

The boardwalk will remain open, but pedestrians and cyclists should expect a width reduction for short periods of time during this work. Cyclists will be asked to walk their bike when travelling through the reduced portion. Pedestrians and cyclists will have to exercise caution while using the boardwalk.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling in the construction zone and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, consult the web page about construction updates and lane closures on the Alexandra Bridge.

