Langdale Selects iManage Cloud for Work Product Management

Law Firm Implements Document and Email Management System to Boost Productivity and Gain More Efficient Access to Vital Client Files

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - iManage today announced that Langdale Vallotton, LLP -- a Georgia-based full service law firm founded over 40 years ago -- has selected iManage Work for its Work Product Management needs including document and email management and collaboration. The firm's new Work Product Management system will be delivered via the iManage Cloud.

Law professionals at Langdale were running out of physical space to store client files and were finding it hard to locate and search for important client documents, files and emails. With the decision to implement iManage Work in the cloud, the company will now have access to proven comprehensive functionality in a scalable, easy to maintain cloud model, giving the firm a powerful competitive edge. As part of their Cloud implementation, they will also have access to iManage Share that will enable the firm to easily and securely share files from within a single platform.

"As our firm has grown and increased its reliance on the electronic storage of files, it has gotten harder to keep our files well-organized and easily accessible," said Jimmy Miller, Partner with Langdale Vallotton. "We needed a more advanced solution for managing documents and emails, and, since several of us had used iManage in the past when working at firms in Atlanta, we knew it to be a very good product. This will make a big difference in our day-to-day work, giving us quicker and easier access to vital documents and emails."

"Today's legal professionals recognize the cloud as a necessary tool and key driver for the success of their organizations," said Dan Carmel, iManage CMO. "Langdale will now have a powerful solution for document and email management, providing them with a secure, on-demand cloud solution so their growing firm of 20+ legal professionals can work smarter and more efficiently."

Langdale is working with iManage partner Keno Kozie Associates to implement iManage Work in the cloud.

