Language Solutions Provider EMC School Bundles Digital Textbooks and Cultural Immersion Tools for World Language Classrooms

Pairing Spanish, French and German Ebooks with the Always-current i-Culture Materials and Activities Provides Access to Relevant, Authentic Content with a Single Sign-on

ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - EMC School (EMC), a leading provider of world language educational solutions, today announced it will bundle i-Culture, its cultural immersion tools, with all Spanish, French and German ebooks, effective immediately, 2017. Launched in 2011, i-Culture was previously offered either separately, requiring a unique sign-on, or as an integrated part of Passport, EMC's proprietary world language learning environment.

With content updated on a regular basis, i-Culture offers an immersive experience into Spanish, French and German culture through actual news articles, brief documentary videos and modern and traditional songs.

Curated by native speakers living in country, i-Culture content includes i-News, i-Songs, i-Videos and i-Passport.

i-News posts three timely news articles per week, which are rewritten on the appropriate level and recorded

Each month, a new i-Song by an artist of the culture is shared, also giving students the opportunity to sing along

Also added monthly are the i-Videos, which feature day-in-the-life clips of teens in their native countries to help engage and enlighten students about the daily life, customs, traditions, families, schools and work

i-Passport offers tours of different places around the world

i-Culture adheres to the National Standards for Foreign Language Learning's "3 Ps," which recommend culture be presented to students through philosophical perspectives, behavioral practices and the products of a society. More specifically, perspectives include attitudes, ideas, values and meanings; practices mean patterns of social interactions and behaviors; and products can be food, music, dance, dress, games, lifestyle, laws and the like.

"Creating opportunities for students to gain a greater understanding of a culture is imperative to success in the world language classroom," said Mick Demakos, division president at EMC School. "i-Culture provides a comprehensive perspective of current events, entertainment and lifestyle that can help students make deeper connections with the people and places of that culture."

i-Culture is purposefully leveled for beginner and intermediate students. The content is procured by teams of dozens of professionals as well as students in Spain, France and Germany, covering those countries and others that speak the same language. Teachers have access to authentic materials adapted for classroom learning to accompany daily lessons or longer-term projects, as i-Culture has an extensive selection in its archive.

"Our top priority is to create education programs and resources that adhere to the highest academic standards and inspire a love of learning," said Demakos. "Bundling our World Language ebooks with i-Culture provides the most engaging, forward-thinking products at more flexible pricing."

About EMC School

EMC School is a recognized leader in world language solutions in classrooms throughout the nation. Founded in 1954, EMC publishes instructional materials, supplements, and assessments for the K-12 market, delivering print and digital solutions for world languages, literature and language arts, and computer applications and literacy. For more information, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, or on the web.