Lantern Fest Offers Unprecedented Pricing: $20 per Ticket for Upcoming Kansas City Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : SAKL) wholly owned subsidiary, The Lantern Fest®, announced today that it is coming to Heartland Topeka Park on July 15, 2017 with never before seen pricing. The Lantern Fest wants to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable, magical experience with the original American-based sky lantern festival. To this end, The Lantern Fest® has dropped the price to only $20 for a LIMITED TIME and LIMITED NUMBER. Prices normally are as high as $55 per ticket!

The Lantern Fest® is the first and the best American-based company to bring the awe-inspiring experience of setting off thousands of sky lanterns that weave a tapestry of light across the night sky. All of our tickets include s'mores package with roasting sticks as well as your very own lantern and lighter.

Event organizers invite participants of all ages to enjoy The Lantern Fest®. When gates open at 4 p.m. families and friends can enjoy live music, a stage show, inflatables, face painting, s'mores, balloon twisters, and photos with princesses. Later, when the sun goes down, participants will release their lanterns.

To reiterate, the festival will be held July 15th at Heartland Park Topeka 7530 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66619

"This event is very unifying," said The Lantern Fest® co-founder John Malfatto. "People enjoy the activities leading up to the lantern launch with friends and family. But when the lanterns are first released, there is always a short moment of silence as the entire group gazes upwards in awe."

"Do not be fooled by other copycat events that are attempting to replicate The Lantern Fest®. The SAKL team imported the ancient festival and added unique touches to the visual and emotionally compelling event that cannot be matched," stated Richard Surber CEO.

"The Lantern Fest's® legal and safety team have pioneered safety protocols that address strict fire and safety guidelines that have culminated into the safest and most environmentally friendly festival possible. Our safety protocols are the result of a collaborative effort with dozens of Fire Marshals, city, county and state officials across the world. The Lantern Fest® has set off over 450,000 sky lanterns to the delight of well over 500,000 onlookers over the last 3 years. Our team has obtained engineering reports that dictated the construction of our sky lanterns as well as guide ours crews in pinpointing exactly how high the lanterns will rise into the night sky as well as accurately gauge where they will land for a thorough clean-up of all lanterns. All of our lanterns are engineers to extinguish well before hitting the ground. Our sky lanterns are made out of biodegradable rice paper and bamboo that is environmentally safe. We have gone to great lengths to minimize the environmental impact and ensure a safe wholesome family experience for all," noted Spencer Humiston, our official lantern guru.

Check out our The Lantern Fest® video at: https://youtu.be/LAj6RVCLqmc.

Lantern Passes can be purchased online and are required for admission to the event. Each pass comes with a lantern, marker, s'mores kit and lighter. Participants are encouraged to register now to take advantage of steep discounts.