Lara Trump, President's Daughter-in-Law, to Speak at Beagle Freedom Project's 3rd Annual Red, White & Beagle Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, and Help Raise Awareness of BFP's Legislative Agenda and Ongoing Fight for Animal Rights

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Beagle Freedom Project (BFP), the national non-profit, animal rescue and advocacy organization, is hosting its 3rd annual Red, White & Beagle fundraiser on Wednesday, May 3, at the Hotel Monaco in Washington D.C. The grand charity event begins at 6:00pm with a VIP reception and silent auction, followed by the main program at 8:00pm.

Headlining speakers will include President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump (wife to Eric Trump, avid animal lover, owner of two beagles, welfare advocate), and Jeremy Bernard (former White House Social Secretary and Special Assistant to President Obama), among others. Also expected to attend are various BFP supporters, adopters, Congressional members, and rescued laboratory beagles.

BFP has been working diligently to pass their Beagle Freedom Bill -- a bill that aims to secure the release of dogs and other animals (after they've been subjected to countless hours of laboratory testing), offering them a second chance at a normal life. Already the law in 5 states, BFP's goal is to pivot this bill to national matters by taking it to a federal level and applying it to all 50 states. Today, the standard operating procedure for laboratories is to summarily kill the animals once they are no longer needed for experimental purposes.

"After everything these animals endure in tax-payer financed research, BFP believes they deserve the right to be released," explains BFP's Founder & President, Shannon Keith. "Our charity is beyond thrilled to have the bi-partisan support of such strong supporters like Lara Trump, Jeremy Bernard, and a growing number of Congressional members. Red, White, & Beagle is our kick-off event for a concerted federal effort to offer basic protection for the survivors of experiments, and it demonstrates that this issue has the power to unify everyone, regardless of party, politics, or even last name."

This year's Red, White & Beagle has received immense support from brands like Trader Joe's, AMC Theatres, Urban Outfitters, ORLY, Lush Cosmetics, Kiss My Face, BarkBox, Bark!, and many more.

