Large Enterprise Customers Across Europe Continue to Select Workday

New Large Enterprise Customers Include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Office Depot Europe, and Software AG

PLEASANTON, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Workday, Inc. ( NASDAQ : WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced continued momentum with large enterprise customers across Europe. With a unified suite of applications including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday enables large organisations to embrace the cloud and access real-time financial and workforce insights required to drive success today and in the future -- all through a single system.

Large organisations that have recently joined Workday's growing customer community in Europe include:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, headquartered in Lund, Sweden, is a world leader within the key technology areas of heat transfer and separation and fluid handling, employing over 17,000 employees.





Eiffage, headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, is one of Europe's leading construction and concession companies, with 64,000 employees across 70 countries.





ElringKlinger AG, headquartered in Dettingen an der Erms, Germany, is one of the world's leading automotive suppliers with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. These efforts are supported by an educated workforce of more than 9,300 people across 49 locations globally.





FM Logistic, headquartered in Phalsbourg, France, is a leader in the different fields of supply chain management, with 23,300 employees across 13 countries.





Linklaters, headquartered in London, is one of the leading global law firms, with over 5,000 employees.





Marquard & Bahls AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is a family-owned company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading, and logistics. Its core lines of business include trading, tank storage logistics, and aviation fuelling. Furthermore, the company is active in dry bulk handling, renewable energies, carbon trading, fuel analysis, and gas supply. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 36 countries in Europe, America, Asia, and Africa, and employs more than 8,000 people.





Office Depot Europe, headquartered in Venlo, Netherlands, is the number one reseller of workplace products and services, employing 5,000 people in 14 countries across Europe.





Software AG, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is an enterprise software company providing solutions that drive digital transformation in organisations worldwide, with more than 4,700 people globally.





Vente-privee.com, headquartered in Paris, founded the online sales event concept and is the global leader in the sector. Specialising in selling brand overstock since 2001, online sales are exclusive to its 50 million members in Europe.

With Workday, large enterprise customers are able to:

Increase Accountability and Transparency - With real-time visibility into the state of financial and people performance, customers are able to increase transparency for stakeholders and constituents and more quickly adjust programmes as needed.





- With real-time visibility into the state of financial and people performance, customers are able to increase transparency for stakeholders and constituents and more quickly adjust programmes as needed. Uncover Insights They Need to Grow - With built-in analytics and reporting, customers have insight into the health of their workforce, programmes, and services required to make more confident decisions that help drive organisational goals.





- With built-in analytics and reporting, customers have insight into the health of their workforce, programmes, and services required to make more confident decisions that help drive organisational goals. Connect with Today's Mobile Workforce - In response to an increasingly digital and on-the-go workforce, Workday delivers an engaging user experience that enables customers to easily access, analyse, and act on the right information without restraint of being at a desk. Whether it's an employee approving an invoice from a smartphone or a recruiter logging a candidate's information on a tablet, Workday is built to work how, when, and where people want to work.





- In response to an increasingly digital and on-the-go workforce, Workday delivers an engaging user experience that enables customers to easily access, analyse, and act on the right information without restraint of being at a desk. Whether it's an employee approving an invoice from a smartphone or a recruiter logging a candidate's information on a tablet, Workday is built to work how, when, and where people want to work. Stay Current and Collaborate on One Version: With Workday's continuous innovation on a single codeline, customers are able to keep pace with new regulations and industry changes without the pain of costly, time-consuming upgrades experienced with legacy systems. Additionally, because all customers are always on the same version of Workday, they are able to engage and share best practices with one another, which helps foster success for the broader Workday community.

Comments on the News

"As finance and HR leaders continue to drive digital transformation in their organisations, large enterprise companies are increasingly turning to Workday as the trusted, proven system of choice," said Gonzalo Benedit, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. "The combination of market-leading innovation and technology, aligned with a culture of trust and transparency, continues to drive customer momentum for Workday in Europe."

"Our mission is to support Alfa Laval's strategy by providing greater visibility into our global workforce, which will empower the business with data-driven insights and agility," said Peter Baillière, senior vice president, Human Resources, Alfa Laval. "Workday HCM will simplify the current system landscape and help Alfa Laval better manage worker data, which is critical for fulfilling General Data Protection Regulation requirements."

"We chose Workday for its flexibility, global reporting capabilities, ease of use, and the fact that our employees can access it anytime to collaborate with colleagues across the different geographies in which we operate," said Stéphane Rousseau, chief information officer, Eiffage. "With Workday, Eiffage will be empowered to manage and optimise business processes, make real-time, data-driven decisions, and provide employees and managers with a consistent, engaging, and mobile experience."

"FM Logistic is a leader in innovation in the supply chain business. Faced with a rapidly changing market and high-growth stakes, we need a high-performance, unified system that only Workday can provide," said Cécile Cloarec, director, Human Resources, Communication, and Sustainable Development, FM Logistic. "With Workday, we will continue our digital transformation, better manage our business processes and staff, and engage our employees more."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

