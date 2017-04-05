Largest Anime Streaming Service Crunchyroll Begins Ticket Sales for Crunchyroll Expo

Fans Can Now Purchase Tickets to the Inaugural Convention Taking Place this Summer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Today, Crunchyroll, Inc., the leading global destination and platform for anime and manga, has officially opened ticket sales for its first-ever standalone convention, Crunchyroll Expo. Fans can now log onto the official Crunchyroll Expo website to purchase tickets to attend the event to be held August 25-27, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

Crunchyroll Expo will present three jam-packed days of anime, manga, games, cosplay, and more in a celebration of Crunchyroll's titles and community as well as the anime world as a whole. Fans can expect everything they already love about Crunchyroll's appearances at other conventions including unique exhibits, immersive activations, exclusive panels, and guest appearances by some of the biggest personalities in the anime industry from both the U.S. and Japan; Crunchyroll Expo will also bring together key partners, exhibitors, and influencers to keep fans excited and engaged the entire weekend. The event will feature a host of special events and activities, including premieres, the latest content coming out of Japan and interactive features focused around anime pop culture to connect fans around their shared passion for the medium.

Weekend, single day and VIP tickets are now on sale at www.crunchyrollexpo.com, and fans who purchase VIP tickets will be granted special access to guests and events, as well as exclusive merchandise and at-convention discounts. Additionally, fans are now welcome to book their accommodations for the weekend through the official Crunchyroll Expo hotel block, which includes discounted rates through select Santa Clara hotels. Convention attendees who book through the official hotel block will receive a gift pack that includes an online Crunchyroll Store coupon and exclusive autograph art card.

"Crunchyroll has always invested in anime conventions. It's the best way to interact with our biggest fans, and with Crunchyroll Expo, we're taking the best aspects of anime cons and taking them to the next level," said Adam Sheehan, Director of Events at Crunchyroll. "Crunchyroll has a special relationship with our fans, and we're uniquely positioned to give back to them by providing this incredible experience. We hope they're as excited as we are about Crunchyroll Expo."

Crunchyroll Expo, produced in partnership with LeftField Media, will bring fans an anime event unlike any they've ever experienced -- a convention which reimagines the staples of an anime con and brings Crunchyroll's community and "Everything Anime" motto to life. Crunchyroll is spearheading the guests, panels, and special events at Crunchyroll Expo, with LeftField, also the makers of Anime NYC, Play Fair, Awesome Con, and Rose City Comic Con, providing operational expertise to assure a smooth and well-run event for every fan, guest, and exhibitor.

"LeftField is a team of professionals and fans committed to delivering remarkable experiences," said Greg Topalian, LeftField's founder and President. "Our team has built pop culture events around the world, and our goal with each is to create an environment where fans can be themselves and bond with each other over shared passion. We bring this same goal to what we're helping to create at Crunchyroll Expo. By combining our planning excellence with Crunchyroll's anime knowledge, we know we'll make something unique and exciting!"

To get tickets to attend Crunchyroll Expo, book your hotel, or find more information on exhibiting and partnering with the event, please visit: www.crunchyrollexpo.com.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the official destination for the largest and latest lineup of anime as well as popular drama and manga. Crunchyroll brings hit shows like Naruto Shippuden, Attack on Titan, and One Piece to millions of viewers around the world and allows them to purchase related merchandise through its online store. Through its app on game consoles, set-top boxes, mobile devices and more, Crunchyroll delivers content from leading Asian media producers directly to viewers translated professionally in multiple languages. The service is available for free or through a premium offering that allows users to watch ad-free with access to simulcasts -- top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast. Crunchyroll's majority investor is Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group. Crunchyroll has offices in San Francisco and Tokyo, and is a member of the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA).

About LeftField Media

LeftField Media, LLC is an events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion. LeftField was formed in 2014 by Greg Topalian (President, LeftField Media) and is now owned by Topalian and Clarion Events Ltd. With a keen sense of the ever-evolving needs of businesses and their consumers as well as new opportunities created by change, LeftField takes a clean slate approach to business. LeftField's portfolio includes Play Fair (playfairny.com), a family-focused celebration of toys and play built with the Toy Industry Association; Awesome Con (awesomecon.com), Washington DC's Comic Con; Rose City Comic Con (rosecitycomiccon.com), Portland's Comic Con; the Five Points Festival (fivepointsfest.com), a designer toy and comic art convention; Anime NYC (animenyc.com), a Japanese pop culture festival presented by Crunchyroll; AXPONA (axpona.com), a hi-fi audio convention in partnership with JD Events; and The Classic Auto Show (theclassicautoshow.com), a classic and vintage auto show launched in Los Angeles. LeftField Media is headquartered in historic South Norwalk, CT (leftfieldmedia.com).