Largest Union at Carleton University moves toward possible job action

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - A strike or lockout of the nearly 3000 Teaching Assistants, internally-funded Research Assistants, and Contract Instructors represented by CUPE 4600 at Carleton University may occur in early March. After more than 7 months of bargaining, CUPE 4600 has requested a "No Board" report from the Ministry of Labour appointed Conciliator, beginning the countdown to possible job action. The local has been working without contracts since September 1st, 2016.

The "No Board" reports follow recent strike votes that saw TAs vote 84%, and CIs vote 91%, in favour of job action if necessary.

CUPE 4600 is committed to improving both working conditions for its members and learning conditions for all students. "Our working conditions are student learning conditions," said Kevin Partridge, President of CUPE 4600. "We're looking for a fair deal for our members that lets them be the effective educators that students need them to be."

While some progress has been made at the table, many significant issues remain unresolved. "The Administration's proposals would see our TA members working a lot more for a lot less," said Partridge. "Our Contract Instructor members are already the second lowest paid in the province. The Administration wants to put them on track to be the lowest."

Other outstanding issues include teacher/student ratios, better feedback tools for students, and improved job security for Contract Instructors, who have to reapply for their own jobs several times a year, even after decades of continuous service.

The union remains committed to reaching a fair deal at the table, if possible. Bargaining will continue over the coming weeks.