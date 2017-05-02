The Larkin Group of Traverse City Recognized As Agency of the Year by Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize The Larkin Group of Traverse City as its 2016 Agency of the Year. The Larkin Group of Traverse City was also a 2016 President's Club recipient, registering written premium of $5.7 million in 2016.

Accident Fund strives to provide high-level insurance solutions with an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,300 independent agents.

"We have had a long and successful relationship with Steve Merten and his entire team," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund. "The Larkin Group of Traverse City has shown incredible commitment and dedication to delivering our products and showing our value to their customers. Together with their support of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, they have demonstrated a total commitment to their customers through the insuring benefits of membership in the Chamber group program. We appreciate the relationship forged between The Larkin Group, The Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and Accident Fund, and congratulate them for their accomplishments over the past year."

"Accident Fund is an insurance company that truly understands the meaning of partnership," said Steve Merten, principal & risk manager at The Larkin Group of Traverse City. "This has been a critical component of our mutual success."

The Larkin Group's core values include respect for customers, associates and the community, with a focus on relationships, excellence, service, professionalism, experience, commitment and teamwork.

"The Larkin Group of Traverse City has been a member and partner of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 42 years. They have also been a large supporter of the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance and are actively involved in many Chamber activities," said Max Anderson, executive director of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our community benefits from their generosity through the many different programs they support. We congratulate the Larkin Group on being awarded the Accident Fund Agency of the Year distinction. It comes well deserved."

About AF Group

Founded in 1912, AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company conducting business through its brands: Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters.

About Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary of AF Group.