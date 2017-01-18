Larkin Street Youth Services announces 15th annual Paving the Way Gala, March 3

Jeremy Affeldt, three-time World Series champion, honored for his work to help end youth homelessness in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Larkin Street Youth Services is proud to announce its 15th annual Paving the Way Gala to be held at 6 p.m. on Fri., March 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco (757 Market St.). Tickets are $400 and include a cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony and after-party, and are available at pavingthewaygala.com.

The event will honor Jeremy Affeldt, three-time World Series champion and former pitcher with the San Francisco Giants, advocate for Larkin Street, author, and founder of Generation Alive, and raise funds to benefit Larkin Street, the leading provider of services to young people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.

"I care about the cause of homeless youth because I know these kids aren't hopeless throwaways," says Affeldt. "These kids want to find a positive future, and with our help, they can. Thousands of youth have gotten off the streets, and stayed off the streets, thanks to Larkin Street's Youth Services."

The Paving the Way Gala brings together more than 400 Larkin Street supporters, donors, volunteers and community leaders who "paved the way" for Larkin Street since the organization's founding in 1984. The event highlights Larkin Street's legacy -- reaching more than 75,000 of San Francisco's most vulnerable homeless and at-risk youth ages 12 to 24--while also looking forward to the organization's future.

Since 2003, the Paving the Way Gala has raised over $8 million to benefit Larkin Street's housing, education, employment and physical/mental health programs. Three out of four youth who complete Larkin Street's comprehensive programs exit street life. The evening will include a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, sit-down dinner and award ceremony and is followed by an after-party hosted by Friends of Larkin Street. In addition to Mr. Affeldt, Larkin Street will honor two young people from its programs with its annual "Going the Distance" awards, celebrating their journeys to build lasting well-being in their lives. Renel Brooks-Moon, Voice of the San Francisco Giants, emcees the event.

Cocktail or business attire is recommended. To sponsor the Paving the Way Gala, or for more information, visit pavingthewaygala.com or call at (415) 673-0911 ext 306.

About Larkin Street Youth Services

Larkin Street Youth Services is an internationally recognized leader in providing effective housing, education, employment and health services to at-risk, homeless and runaway youth. Larkin Street reaches youth ages 12 to 24 across San Francisco. Since 1984, Larkin Street has served over 75,000 homeless and at-risk youth.

Three out of four youth who complete the full range of programs successfully exit street life. Larkin Street is at the forefront, working at the local, state and federal levels to create the circumstances necessary to make instances of youth homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring.

For every dollar invested in homeless youth, society sees $8 in social benefits or saved costs.

Learn more at larkinstreetyouth.org

