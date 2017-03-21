Las Vegas Plastic Surgeons Contrast and Compare Fraxel Re:Pair and DUAL 1550/1927

To provide patients with a helpful resource, Dr. W. Tracy Hankins and Dr. Samuel M. Sohn discuss the differences between Fraxel re:pair and Fraxel DUAL 1550/1927, two popular laser skin resurfacing techniques

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Noting that many patients are curious about laser skin resurfacing, Las Vegas plastic surgeons W. Tracy Hankins, MD and Samuel M. Sohn, MD offered to create an informative resource about two of the most popular options. Fraxel® re:pair and Fraxel® DUAL 1550/1927 are two types of laser technology created by Solta Medical®. Drs. Hankins and Sohn say that both technologies can achieve smoother, younger-looking skin in qualified candidates; however, each technique has unique benefits that often will make one option a better approach for each person.

Both Fraxel® re:pair and DUAL 1550/1927 are fractionated lasers, meaning that a fraction of the treated skin is addressed at any given moment, which according to the manufacturer is designed to aid in healing and cell turnover. The primary difference between the two lasers, Dr. Hankins explains, is the type of resurfacing each one offers. He says Fraxel® re:pair is an ablative laser while Fraxel® DUAL is non-ablative. Ablative lasers offer more aggressive treatment -- more severe concerns can be addressed; however, the recovery time will be longer.

Dr. Sohn explains that Fraxel® re:pair is particularly effective at minimizing the appearance of deeper creases and wrinkles, treating more significant sun damage, and stimulating collagen remodeling. While side effects, such as redness and flaking, can take as long as a month or so to resolve, he says the technique typically requires fewer treatments while offering more dramatic rejuvenation.

Fraxel® DUAL 1550/1927, Dr. Hankins contrasts, uses two laser and light wavelengths for optimal improvement of mild to moderate visible signs of aging and skin quality with less downtime after the procedure. He says redness, tenderness, and swelling in the treated are normal, but these symptoms usually fade within one-to-two weeks. Most patients, he adds, will need three-to-five treatment sessions as compared with the one or two that are standard with Fraxel® re:pair.

The most important take away the Las Vegas plastic surgeons ask patients to consider is that every aesthetic procedure, including non-surgical options, should be customized to suit the unique needs and desired outcome of the individual. Fraxel® re:pair and Fraxel® DUAL 1550/1927 offer many benefits, but they are not necessarily interchangeable. Dr. Hankins and Dr. Sohn encourage people interested in learning more to discuss their cosmetic goals with an experienced skin care professional.

About W. Tracy Hankins, MD

Dr. W. Tracy Hankins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and he was formerly the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Sunrise Hospital. He earned his medical degree at Indiana University and completed additional medical training at Blodgett/St. Mary's and GRAMEC, one of the most respected plastic surgery programs in the country.

About Samuel M. Sohn, MD

Dr. Samuel Sohn is a fellowship-trained plastic surgeon and a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. A graduate of Stanford University, he earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia.

