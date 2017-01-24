Laser Research Optics CO2 Lenses and Mirrors Optimized for Wood Engraving Lasers

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of field-replacement CO2 optics that feature lenses in a wide range of focal lengths for low power lasers where depth-of-field is critical.

Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses and Mirrors meet OEM and ISO-10110 specifications and are optimized for 10.6 µm wood cutting and engraving laser systems where depth-of-field is critical. Suitable for direct field replacement, they come in 1/2" to 1-1/2" dia. sizes with focal lengths from 1" to 25" in 1/2" increments and are offered with coatings to meet specific phase and polarization requirements.

Especially effective for plywood, these Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses have 40-20 scratch-dig surface quality, < 1/40th wave sphericity, and provide < 0.2% total absorption values. These lenses and mirrors are available for Camtech®, Emission Technologies®, Epilog®, Ferba®, Kern®, Laser Pro Engravers®, LST Lasers®, Pinnacle®, Synrad®, Trotec®, Universal®, Vytek® engraving and marking lasers.

Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses and Mirrors are priced according to configuration and quantity; with overnight delivery from stock.

About Laser Research Optics

Laser Research Optics is a division of Meller Optics, Inc., a world leading manufacturer of hard crystalline materials such as ruby and sapphire since 1921. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of stock CO2 optics in the country. Available for immediate delivery, the optics are ideal for direct field replacement in low power CO2 lasers currently being used for laser marking, laser engraving, laser cutting, and low power scribing and welding.