Laser and Skin Care MedSpa (Formally Laser Derm and Wellness Centre) Receives Gold Partner Recognition from Jane Iredale Makeup For 2017

RED DEER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Dr. Maureen Bakken of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa, in Red Deer has been recognized by Jane Iredale Makeup for the achievement as a GOLD PARTNER SINCE 2011. Jane Iredale Makeup stated, "Your designation to providing a product line which enhances the life of others through its effectiveness, simplicity and beauty is an example to others."

Jane Iredale Skin Care Makeup carries a successful product-line which produces the desired results and has a high-satisfaction rate among clients.

Dr. Bakken believes makeup application should not be considered a function for beauty alone, it is also important that you consider what you are applying when covering up your face. Oil-based makeup exacerbates or accelerates certain skin conditions (acne, psoriasis, rosacea, etc.) which in turn create more symptoms rendering treatments and long-term results less-effective than they otherwise would be. Our MedSpa is concerned about making the best possible choices in order to maintain a healthy, beautiful appearance.

Laser and Skin Care MedSpa in Red Deer offer medical dermatology treatments as well as cosmetic aesthetics. It offers an acne clinic covered by Alberta Health Care. The recognition of water-based makeup products is critical for clearing of acne.