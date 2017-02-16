Laser and Skin Care MedSpa (Formally Laser Derm and Wellness Centre) Red Deer Alberta Canada WON THE CONSUMER CHOICE AWARD 2016 & 2017 FOR TOP DERMATOLOGY CLINIC FOR SOUTHERN ALBERTA

Laser and Skin Care MedSpa Red Deer Ltd.

RED DEER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Dr. Maureen Bakken, owner/medical director of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa, offers medical/surgical/cosmetic dermatology with special interest in anti-aging procedures.

The clinic offers a one of a kind acne program in Central Alberta with treatments billed to Alberta Health Care.

Laser and Skin Care MedSpa provide a full complement of lasers for aging, pigment, hair and fat reduction.

The MedSpa is an affiliate of HLCC USA - Hair Loss Clinics providing treatments for hair loss and scalp problems.