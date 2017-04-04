Lastline Announces Partnership with Infinigate to Fuel Continued Rapid Growth in UK

UK security technology distributor now offers Lastline's leading Advanced Threat Protection software through extensive reseller network

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced threat protection, today announced a partnership with Infinigate UK, a leading value-added distributor of IT security solutions in the UK and throughout Europe. Small and medium-sized businesses can now purchase Lastline Enterprise advanced threat protection through over 2,000 preferred security and networking reseller relationships.

"We're bolstering our portfolio of leading security solutions," commented Murray Pearce, Managing Director of Infinigate UK. "Lastline provides an excellent value proposition with a clear channel strategy and strong margins. Being a true cloud and on-premise solution, Lastline meets customers' flexible deployment needs perfectly."

Lastline has a history of developing strong partnerships with companies that are leaders in their respective category and are seeking the best technologies for defeating cyber threats. As Lastline sought to expand its presence in the UK, Infinigate quickly emerged as an ideal fit to help the company achieve this goal.

"We're excited about partnering with Infinigate because of the increased visibility they will immediately give to Lastline Enterprise, especially in the important SMB and mid-market," commented Mark Strutner, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channel Partnerships at Lastline. "We appreciate that Infinigate chose Lastline for its advanced malware protection solution, joining an impressive list of partner companies that, after extensive vetting, identified Lastline Enterprise as superior to competitive alternatives."

Infinigate's commitment to full service fits well with Lastline's high standards for customer experience. The company provides technical pre-sales consulting, marketing assistance, technical support, and finance and operations services to its retailers, helping them to quickly address their customers' increasingly complex security challenges. With this partnership, Lastline is poised for continued growth in the UK and Infinigate is bolstering their portfolio of leading security solutions, which includes end-point security and other vendors with which Lastline already has proven integrations.

About Lastline

Lastline is innovating the way companies prevent breaches caused by advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks, and evasive malware. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline's platform is used by global managed security service providers, Global 5000 enterprises, and leading security technology vendors worldwide. www.lastline.com

About Infinigate

Infinigate was founded in 1996 as the first Distributor of Internet technology solutions in Europe. Since 2002 Infinigate's sole focus has been on the distribution of sustainable IT security solutions to protect and defend IT networks, data and applications. As a true Value Added Distributor, Infinigate concentrates on and supports innovative, best of breed security solutions that require a level of expertise and knowledge. Following acquisitions in Scandinavia and the UK, the Infinigate Group today has operations in 8 European countries, covering 70% of the Western European IT Market and establishing itself as a leading European Value Added Distributor for IT Security. www.infinigate.co.uk