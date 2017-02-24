Lastline Honored in Every Category Entered, Latest in Continuing Series Of Accolades for Leader in Advanced Malware Protection.

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced malware protection, announced the honors it received at the recent 2017 Global Excellence Awards®. The security industry celebrated the 13th Annual Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by recognizing excellence in all facets of the industry. Lastline was awarded honors in every category in which it was considered.

"Info Security Products Guide's recognition validates our market leading advanced malware detection," said Bert Rankin, Lastline CMO. "Awards such as ISPG's 'Tomorrow's Technology Today' reflect our leading-edge innovation that enables enterprises to detect and defeat today's most damaging and costly threats, particularly those that usually remain undetected by other malware detection solutions. We are honored to receive these awards."

Lastline was awarded:

Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today - Technologies and products suitable for EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) - Gold winner

Security Products and Solutions for Enterprise (Large) - 11 - 99 Employees - Silver winner

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Detection and Response - 11 - 99 Employees - Bronze Winner

Most Innovative Security (Software) of the Year - 11 - 99 Employees - Bronze winner

Security Products and Solutions for Enterprise (Large) - 11 - 99 Employees - Silver winner

The awards are the latest recognition that Lastline has received for its Lastline Enterprise malware detection solution. In addition to NSS Labs reporting the product's 100 percent effectiveness and zero false positives and Forrester's Wave Report identifying Lastline as the strongest solution on the market, the company has a history of industry awards, including:

The 2016 Golden Bridge Awards Grand Trophy Winner and Gold Winner for Security Solutions for Enterprise

Info Security Products Guide 2016 Grand Winner: Global Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity 2016 Excellence Award for APTs

Also at the RSA 2017 conference, Lastline debuted its Spring 2017 Lastline Enterprise Release, which delivers best-in-class capabilities to detect and eliminate browser based-attacks, speed incident investigation for security professionals, and provide early warning of unusual or suspicious network activity.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation on February 13, 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

