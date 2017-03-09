Late-Breaking Abstract on LB-100, Lixte Biotechnology's Protein Phosphatase 2A Inhibitor, in Combination with a PD-1 Inhibitor in an Animal Model to be Presented at the AACR Annual Meeting

EAST SETAUKET, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : LIXT) announced that a late-breaking abstract entitled "Protein phosphatase 2A inhibition with a novel small molecule inhibitor, LB-100, achieves durable immune-mediated antitumor activity when combined with PD-1 blockade in a preclinical model" has been accepted for presentation as a poster (abstract number LB-193) at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington, DC on April 4th.

Dr. John S. Kovach, Founder and CEO of Lixte, said, "The new preclinical research studies were done by Lixte and scientists at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement." Dr. Kovach continued, "LB-100 used alone has recently completed a Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced cancer (Chung 2016)."

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then design novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte's product pipeline encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development that the Company believes have broad therapeutic potential not only for cancer but also for other debilitating and life-threatening diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

