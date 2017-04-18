Latest Lip Enhancement Techniques Offer Sacramento Patients Longer-Lasting Result

Dr. Charles Perry of Chrysalis Cosmetics discusses the latest lip augmentation techniques and how they can provide natural-looking volume enhancement for years

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Permanent lip augmentation is now possible using the latest cosmetic techniques, according to Sacramento plastic surgeon Charles Perry, MD. He reveals how customizing treatment can achieve dramatic yet natural-looking results with lasting effects.

Patients desiring a fuller, more youthful-looking pout have a variety of lip augmentation options; however, Dr. Perry says many of the most popular techniques are temporary, with benefits often fading in a year or less. Individuals who prefer longer-lasting effects may wish to consider surgical options, such as Lip Lift, PermaLip®, or fat transfer, which can provide a more permanent outcome.

Dr. Perry explains that a Lip Lift offers two benefits: it decreases the distance between the nose and lips, and it also subtly increases the volume of the upper lip. These effects are achieved by removing a small section of tissue from the area between the nose and upper lip. He adds that the procedure can also be used to modify the shape of the upper lip, creating a more pronounced cupid's bow.

PermaLip® uses a unique type of soft solid silicone implant, which Dr. Perry utilizes to add volume and fullness to the upper and/or lower lip. According to the Sacramento plastic surgeon, PermaLip® is a reversible procedure that can provide natural-looking enhancement for life.

Facial fat grafting is another option, one Dr. Perry says is more common with patients who are also undergoing additional procedures. In this technique, a small amount of fatty tissue is harvested from the patient and administered to the lip area through a series of targeted injections, much like dermal fillers. Unlike fillers, however, the results often last many years -- potentially forever.

Dr. Perry notes that a number of patients combine treatments, such as a Lip Lift and fat grafting, for more comprehensive results. He urges individuals considering one of these lip enhancement procedures to seek out a board certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience. "As the results are often very long-lasting, it is particularly important to choose a plastic surgeon who has a keen eye for aesthetics and who takes the time to understand the patient's goals."

About Charles Perry, MD, FACS

A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Charles Perry is the medical director of Chrysalis Cosmetics in Sacramento. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Puget Sound and his medical degree from the University of Washington. In addition to completing additional training in Arizona and Massachusetts, Dr. Perry has also received numerous accolades. He is a member of several prestigious medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Perry is available for interview upon request.

For more information about Dr. Perry and his practice, please visit sacramentoplastics.com and facebook.com/ChrysalisCosmetics.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: https://www.sacramentoplastics.com/news-room/latest-lip-enhancement-techniques-offer-sacramento-patients-longer-lasting-result