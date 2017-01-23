Latest Updates to Global Immigration Laws Announced by Crown World Mobility

Recent Changes Include Immigration Fee Increases in the U.S. and Adjustments to the Salary and Overstay Procedures in the United Kingdom

Crown World Mobility (CWM) announced today its latest update on new developments for worldwide immigration laws. This news bulletin includes updates from various countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Ethiopia, France, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

"The world's immigration laws can shift rapidly due to instability, changing attitudes or a host of other reasons," says Shan Norman, VP of client services. "We provide the latest information so our clients can be prepared for a dynamic world, whether it's information about travel warnings in Ethiopia, important changes to China's work permit procedures, or a shift in New Zealand's residence program. Understanding all of the local rules and regulations is our job, and is part of what makes us successful at meeting the needs of both global clients and individual workers."

Noteworthy updates include:

United States: An increase in immigration transaction fees by an average of 21 percent. The fees affect naturalization applications, Certificate of Citizenship requests, and fees for immigrant workers and investors, among others.





For a comprehensive explanation of all the recent updates, and to read the latest in mobility news, please click here.

