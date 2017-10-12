Latest Wesley Snipes Thriller, THE RECALL Debuts On Amazon and Redbox

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Bridgegate Pictures Corporation ( OTC PINK : BBGP) is pleased to announce that the domestic SVOD rights to THE RECALL, the sci-fi thriller from Minds Eye Entertainment, starring Wesley Snipes, have been secured by Amazon Prime Video and is now available in the US.

THE RECALL is now also available for rent at more than 43,000 Redbox kiosks nationwide. Redox is America's leading destination for affordable, new release movie and video game rentals.

Bridgegate Pictures Corporation's President Guy Griffithe said, "Redbox averages about 39 million DVD rentals per day. 94% of Americans have heard of Redbox and 59% have used it. We are tremendously excited to have THE RECALL available to movie fans in such a tremendous distribution venue."

"We are thrilled with the distribution deals we have secured with Amazon and Redbox," added Kevin DeWalt, CEO and Producer at Minds Eye Entertainment. "While our theatrical distribution was geared toward VR enthusiasts and early technology adopters, our deals with both partners will now allow us to deliver this unique film to the masses."

Directed by Mauro Borelli, whose visual artist credits include the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Star Wars, Episode VIII, THE RECALL stars Wesley Snipes and Breaking Bad's R.J. Mitte.

A group of friends vacationing at a remote cabin lake house encounter an alien attack and are forced to rely on an eccentric and mysterious hunter (Wesley Snipes) with special knowledge of the alien encounter.

THE RECALL premiered in June 2017 with a 2 week exclusive in Barco Escape's panoramic, multi-screen theaters across North America. The film broke new ground for immersive cinema experiences as the first movie shot natively for Barco Escape to release in theaters. Portions of the film were also shot in Virtual Reality to create Abduction, a 12-minute Virtual Reality short featuring Snipes that brings audiences into an alien invasion through the eyes of co-star R.J. Mitte's character. Following the VR release and a two-week exclusive theatrical window in Barco Escape, THE RECALL opened in select 2D theaters.

Minds Eye Entertainment produced THE RECALL in association with Bridgegate Pictures Corp, VMI Worldwide and Invico Capital Corporation. Freestyle Releasing is handling North American distribution and VMI Worldwide is distributing internationally.

For more information about THE RECALL please visit: http://therecallmovie.com/.

About Bridgegate Pictures Corp:

Bridgegate Pictures Corp operates as an integrated film company out of Corona, California. The company engages in the development, financing and production of media products including feature films for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets.

Bridgegate specializes in commercial driven independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal. For more information about Bridgegate Pictures Corp, please visit http://bridgegatepictures.com

About Minds Eye Entertainment:

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada's most prolific independent production and distribution companies, internationally recognized for its commitment to distinctive film and television product and expertise in navigating international co-production and financing. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker) and (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker) and FORSAKEN (Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit www.mindseyepictures.com

About VMI Worldwide:

VMI Worldwide is an international sales, film finance and production company based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, Some of VMI Worldwide's past titles include HELLION starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, WICKED BLOOD, starring Abigail Breslin and Sean Bean, GALLOWWALKERS with Wesley Snipes, and WHY STOP NOW starring Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo and Tracy Morgan. VMI Worldwide has cultivated an extensive network of long-term, direct relationships with the top networks, distributors and releasing companies around the globe. In the past 3 years, VMI has moved heavily into inhouse production on titles including WAR PIGS starring Dolph Lundgren and THE PERFECT WEAPON starring Steven Seagal. For more information about VMI Worldwide, please visit http://www.vmiworldwide.com

About Invico Capital Corporation:

Founded in 2005, Invico Capital Corporation is a Calgary, Alberta based independent alternative investment fund management firm with approximately $200 million of private capital under management. Invico provides alternative capital solutions, including both equity and debt to assist high quality companies and management teams in making strategic acquisitions, financing capital expenditures and/or growth programs and supporting working capital requirements.

About Freestyle Releasing/Freestyle Digital Media:

Freestyle Releasing is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios. A fullservice, theatrical motion picture distribution company, Freestyle Releasing specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-major studios for the purpose of exhibiting their films as first-class theatrical releases. The co-founder and principal of Freestyle Releasing, Mark Borde, is a highly-regarded and experienced motion picture veteran with decades of respected work in the industry. The digital distribution unit of Freestyle, Freestyle Digital Media, supplies quality commercial film and TV content directly to all US VOD/SVOD rental DVD/Kiosks and theaters using the latest cloud-based technologies to automate digital workflow. Freestyle Digital Media provides our content audience a positive digital viewing experience on every device everywhere. For more information, visit: www.freestylereleasing.com, www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

About Redbox:

With more than 5 billion rentals to date, Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movie and video game rentals. Redbox offers DVD, Blu-ray Disc. and video-game rentals through the nation's largest network of more than 40,000 conveniently located, selfservice entertainment kiosks. For more information, visit www.redbox.com.

About Amazon Video:

Amazon Video is a premium on-demand entertainment service that offers customers the greatest choice in what to watch, and how to watch it. Amazon Video is the only service that provides all of the following:

Prime Video: Thousands of movies and TV shows, including popular licensed content plus critically-acclaimed and award-winning Amazon Original Series and Movies from Amazon Studios like Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, Love & Friendship and kids series Tumble Leaf, available for unlimited streaming as kids series Tumble Leaf, available for unlimited streaming as part of an Amazon Prime membership. Prime Video is also now available to customers in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe at www.primevideo.com.





Amazon Channels: Over 100 channel subscriptions that Prime members can add to their membership, including HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, PBS KIDS, Acorn TV and more, plus Anime Strike -- the first curated on-demand subscription by Amazon Channels. To view the full list of channels available, visit www.amazon.com/channels





Rent or Own: Hundreds of thousands of titles, including new-release movies and current TV shows available for on-demand rental or purchase for all Amazon customers TVs, mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire tablets, or online.





Instant Access: Instantly watch anytime, anywhere through the Amazon Video app on For a list of all compatible devices visit www.amazon.com/howtostream





Premium Features: Top features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and mobile downloads for offline viewing of select content.



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.