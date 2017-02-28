Lattice Biologics Participates in $300 Million Public-Private Initiative, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)

Initiative aims to develop scalable manufacturing processes for engineered tissue and organs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LBL) ( OTCQB : LBLTF) ("Lattice Biologics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is part of a new public-private initiative, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute ("ARMI").

ARMI will receive approximately $80 million from the federal government, which will be combined with more than $200 million in non-federal cost share, to establish the Advanced Tissue Biofabrication Manufacturing USA Institute. Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, this new Institute brings together a consortium of nearly 100 partner organizations from industry, government, academia and the non-profit sector to develop next-generation manufacturing processes and technologies for life-saving cells, tissues and organs.

This effort will provide support to help bridge the gap between basic/early research and product development by advancing and scaling critical biofabrication technologies, and will provide shared assets to help entities access cutting edge capabilities and equipment.

In collaboration with key individuals at ASU Biodesign in Tempe, Arizona, Lattice Biologics is developing products, which include the use of scaffolds derived from human tissue that can 1) support ingrowth of tissue progenitor cells (notably, stem cells), 2) direct and preserve the phenotypes of engrafted cells and 3) enhance healing times and improve patient outcomes. Underlying these efforts is the use of ECM (extracellular matrix) secreted by stem cells and/or harvested from various tissues including muscle, adipose and placenta, to develop game-changing technologies in the field of regenerative medicine.

As an emerging leader in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering, Lattice Biologics will play an important role in ARMI's mission to develop innovative manufacturing capabilities by sharing strategic research and development efforts, provide source biomaterial for testing and bring together cross-disciplinary research players in the biomedical and academic communities.

About the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University:

The ASU Biodesign Institute plays a critical role in advancing the research mission of Arizona State University; specifically, to conduct use-inspired research, fuse intellectual disciplines and value entrepreneurship. The Biodesign Institute is a hub of 21st century innovation, with the Biodesign Institute's convergent technologies and fields of research focusing on biomedicine and health outcomes, sustainability and security.

About ARMI:

Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, ARMI is the 12th Manufacturing USA Institute. It brings together a consortium of nearly 100 partners from across industry, government, academia and the non-profit sector to develop next-generation manufacturing processes and technologies for cells, tissues and organs. ARMI will work to organize the current fragmented domestic capabilities in tissue biofabrication technology to better position the U.S. relative to global competition. For more information on ARMI, please visit www.ARMIUSA.org.

About Lattice Biologics Ltd.:

Lattice Biologics Ltd. is an emerging precision medicine leader in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering, with an emphasis on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration. As a manufacturer of the highest quality allografts, Lattice is focused on next generation products to improve surgical outcomes.

Versatile allografts for a variety of surgical applications:

Enhancing fusion in spine surgery

Enhancing breast reconstruction post mastectomy for breast cancer patients

Sports medicine indications, including ACL repair

Promotion of bone regeneration in foot and ankle surgery

Promotion of cranial healing following neurosurgery

Enhancing wound repair in burn victims

Subchondral bone defect repair in knee and other joint surgeries

The Company is currently exploring new technologies in regenerative and personalized medicine:

Lattice Biologics operates headquarters, laboratory and manufacturing facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona as well as offices in Toronto Ontario. The Company maintains all necessary licensures to process and sell its tissue engineered products within the U.S. and internationally. This includes Certificates to Foreign Governments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and registrations for 29 countries, which allow the export of bone, tendon, meniscus, ligament, soft tissue, and cartilage products outside of the U.S.

Lattice Biologics (TSX VENTURE: LBL) ( OTCQB : LBLTF) became a publicly traded company on January 4, 2016.

