March 20, 2017 19:21 ET

Launch of BC's Google Trekker Footage and New Digital Tourism Platform

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Please join Destination BC and representatives from Google and BC tourism partners on Tuesday, March 21 for the launch of BC's Google Street View Trekker footage and a new immersive tourism marketing platform that includes the treks, video, drone footage, 360° video, stories and photography from these treks.

Time and location:
 
Arrive by:5:15 pm
Event starts:5:30 pm
Location:130West
 130 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A news release will be distributed on Tuesday, March 21 with more information and links.

