Launch of BC's Google Trekker Footage and New Digital Tourism Platform

SOURCE: Destination British Columbia
March 20, 2017 19:21 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Please join Destination BC and representatives from Google and BC tourism partners on Tuesday, March 21 for the launch of BC's Google Street View Trekker footage and a new immersive tourism marketing platform that includes the treks, video, drone footage, 360° video, stories and photography from these treks.
A news release will be distributed on Tuesday, March 21 with more information and links.
To confirm your attendance, please email:Media RelationsDestination BCEmail contact
To confirm your attendance, please email:Media RelationsDestination BCEmail contact
See all RSS Newsfeeds
Website:
http://www.destinationbc.ca