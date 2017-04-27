Laura Bush, Diane Rehm and Others Honored by National Women's History Museum at Annual D.C. Awards Event

May 16 event at Carnegie Institution for Science honors women and men who have made history, celebrates 20th anniversary of moving suffragists statue in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC --(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - On May 16, the National Women's History Museum will host their annual Women Making History Awards, where they will honor Former First Lady Laura Bush alongside other esteemed individuals across politics, science, and media, including the Honorable Rosie Rios and NPR's Diane Rehm. For the program, Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton will give remarks via a special video tribute, Cokie Roberts will serve as emcee, Chuck Todd, of MSNBC's Meet the Press will interview First Lady Laura Bush onstage, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Congressman Ed Royce (R-CA) will also provide remarks. Attendees and guests include many D.C. influencers from politics, business, non-profits, and other local institutions, as well as members of the media, donors and Board Members from the National Women's History Museum, and others.

The event will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the organization's first milestone -- moving Adelaide Johnson's Portrait Monument to Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony statue out of the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol, where it sat for more than 70 years, to its rightful place in the Capitol Rotunda.

HONOREES:

First Lady Laura Bush

The Honorable Rosie Rios, 43 rd Treasurer of the United States

Treasurer of the United States Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden (USMC, Ret.), former NASA Administrator

Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught (USAF, Ret.), founding president of Women in Military Service for America Memorial

Diane Rehm, former NPR Host

Faye Laing, M.D., pioneering radiologist

WHEN: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 6:00PM - 8:00PM EST (Event program is 7:00PM-8:00PM) For additional details, please visit: https://www.nwhm.org/womenmakinghistory/ WHERE: Carnegie Institution for Science 1530 P Street NW Washington, D.C. Valet parking available beginning at 5PM at the P Street entrance

