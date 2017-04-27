Laura Bush, Diane Rehm and Others Honored by National Women's History Museum at Annual D.C. Awards Event

SOURCE: National Women's History Museum
April 27, 2017 16:44 ET
May 16 event at Carnegie Institution for Science honors women and men who have made history, celebrates 20th anniversary of moving suffragists statue in U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON, DC --(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - On May 16, the National Women's History Museum will host their annual Women Making History Awards, where they will honor Former First Lady Laura Bush alongside other esteemed individuals across politics, science, and media, including the Honorable Rosie Rios and NPR's Diane Rehm. For the program, Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton will give remarks via a special video tribute, Cokie Roberts will serve as emcee, Chuck Todd, of MSNBC's Meet the Press will interview First Lady Laura Bush onstage, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Congressman Ed Royce (R-CA) will also provide remarks. Attendees and guests include many D.C. influencers from politics, business, non-profits, and other local institutions, as well as members of the media, donors and Board Members from the National Women's History Museum, and others.
The event will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the organization's first milestone -- moving Adelaide Johnson's Portrait Monument to Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony statue out of the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol, where it sat for more than 70 years, to its rightful place in the Capitol Rotunda.
HONOREES:
VISUALS:
INTERVIEWS:
For more information, to request an interview, or to confirm attendance, please contact:National Women's History MuseumChris LisiMobile: 202.549.0696Email: clisi@nwhm.orgEdelman:Ryan ZimmermanMobile: 202.560.8230Email: ryan.zimmerman@edelman.comhttps://www.nwhm.org/womenmakinghistory/
For more information, to request an interview, or to confirm attendance, please contact:National Women's History MuseumChris LisiMobile: 202.549.0696Email: clisi@nwhm.orgEdelman:Ryan ZimmermanMobile: 202.560.8230Email: ryan.zimmerman@edelman.comhttps://www.nwhm.org/womenmakinghistory/
See all RSS Newsfeeds