Laura Dorman Spotlighted for Leadership Contributions in Advocacy at ACC Mid-Year Meeting

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Berkeley Research Group Managing Director and Associate General Counsel Laura Dorman has been chosen as a recipient of the Association of Corporate Counsel's ACC Advocacy Award. The award recognizes corporate lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the in-house counsel community through advocacy.

"From shaping relationships with regulators to raising our visibility in legislative affairs to educating the broader business community on issues affecting in-house law, we are delighted to see the positive impacts this year's award recipients have made in advancing the unique perspectives of in-house lawyers across the globe," said Veta T. Richardson, president and CEO of ACC. The other recipients are Dawn Haghighi, general counsel of PCV Murcor Real Estate Services, Hightide Settlement Services and Vendor Resource Mortgage Services, and co-creator of the ACC Regulatory Working Group with Dorman; and Paul Lanois, senior legal counsel at Credit Suisse.

Building upon members' strong interest in developing relationships with regulators, Dorman and Haghighi created the ACC Regulatory Working Group, which provides regulators and public officials with an opportunity to update in-house counsel on regulatory developments in real time throughout the year. Their efforts have optimized corporate counsel's ability to understand and adjust to new regulations, as well as to educate policymakers about the impact of these rules on their businesses.

"ACC has been an invaluable resource for me over the years, and I am happy to contribute to the programs that benefit its members," Dorman said. "BRG has long recognized the value of ACC and supported my active involvement in the association, for which I thank them. I am delighted to learn, from receiving the Advocacy Award, that my efforts have also benefited my fellow members of the ACC."

Dorman and Haghighi organized "Meet Your Regulator" meetings across the United States, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Boston and Phoenix. These in-person meetings allowed in-house lawyers, members of Congress and senior officials from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and US Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, to advance the unique perspectives of in-house counsel and have open dialogue about public policy issues.

The ACC Advocacy Award will be presented today at the 2017 ACC Mid-Year Meeting in New York during the networking luncheon. For more information on the conference, visit www.acc.com/education/mym.

About ACC

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is a global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other private-sector organizations through information, education, networking opportunities and advocacy initiatives. With more than 42,000 members in 85 countries employed by over 10,000 organizations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel.®

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (www.thinkbrg.com) is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, major law firms and regulatory bodies around the world. BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction and real estate. BRG is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with offices across the United States and in Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.