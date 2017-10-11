Laurel Hill Congratulates Wabash National Corporation for the Successful Completion of Their Tender Offer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - Wabash National Corporation successfully completed its tender offer for the Acquisition of Supreme Industries Incorporated on September 27th.

Laurel Hill Advisory Group Senior Vice President Joe Contorno commented, "We were very pleased to be selected to work with the Wabash Management Team on the transaction."

"On behalf of the Laurel Hill team, we congratulate our client, Wabash National Corporation, on a job well done," added John O'Grady, Laurel Hill's Senior Vice President.

