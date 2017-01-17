Laurel Hill Welcomes Bill Zawada to Our Canadian Team

TORONTO, ONTARIO and NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - The Laurel Hill Advisory Group is pleased to announce Bill Zawada has joined our Canadian team as Vice President of Business Development for Eastern Canada working out of Laurel Hill's Toronto office.

"Bill is a great addition to our team", stated Laurel Hill's President, David Salmon. "With 20 years of experience in the transfer agent and communications industry, Bill adds another layer of expertise and insight to Laurel Hill and our clients."

"Joining the Laurel Hill team is a tremendous opportunity and I look forward continuing Laurel Hills' reputation for unparalleled service to their clients", added Bill Zawada.

Prior to joining Laurel Hill, Bill was National Law Firm Consultant at CNW Group and worked with the corporate, securities and M&A teams at many of Canada's law firms to deliver press release, regulatory filing and other communication solutions on behalf of corporate clients. Prior to CNW Group, Bill held progressive client service, relationship management and business development positions at CST Trust Company, CIBC Mellon Trust Company and Montreal Trust Company of Canada. Over the course of his career, Bill has worked on the front lines of hundreds of shareholder meetings, corporate actions and M&A transactions. Bill graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and has completed numerous industry courses including the Canadian Securities Course.

