Laurentian Bank acknowledges CIRB decision

Application for Revocation of Union Certification by an Employee of the Bank

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2017) - (TSX:LB)



The Bank was informed today by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) that the application for revocation of Union Certification by an employee of the Bank, filed on November 16, 2017, had obtained the required level of support. An officer of the CIRB has been designated to oversee the next steps of the process, in accordance with applicable legislation.

Union accreditation covers all Laurentian Bank unionized employees. These employees work mainly in the Quebec branches, as well as, for some of them, in the Montreal corporate offices.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this document and in other documents filed with Canadian regulatory authorities or in other communications, Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank") may from time to time make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Bank's business plan and financial objectives. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are used to assist readers in obtaining a better understanding of the Bank's financial position and the results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements typically use the conditional, as well as words such as prospect, believe, estimate, forecast, project, expect, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or will prove to be inaccurate. Although the Bank believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Certain important assumptions by the Bank in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Bank's ability to execute its transformation plan and strategy; the expectation of regulatory stability; the continued favourable economic conditions; the Bank's ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the absence of material unfavorable changes in competition, market conditions or in government monetary, fiscal and economic policies; and the maintenance of credit ratings.

The Bank cautions readers against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements when making decisions, as the actual results could differ considerably from the opinions, plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements due to various material factors. Among other things, these factors include: changes in capital market conditions, changes in government monetary, fiscal and economic policies, changes in interest rates, inflation levels and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in competition, modifications to credit ratings, scarcity of human resources, as well as developments in the technological environment. Furthermore, these factors include the ability to execute the Bank's transformation plan and in particular the successful reorganization of retail branches, the modernization of the core banking system and the adoption of the Advanced Internal Ratings-Based Approach to credit risk (the AIRB Approach).

The Bank further cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that would cause the Bank's actual results to differ from current expectations, please also refer to the "Risk Appetite and Risk Management Framework" on page 44 of the Bank's Management's Discussion and Analysis as contained in the Bank's 2017 Annual Report, as well as to other public filings available at www.sedar.com.

The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except to the extent required by securities regulations.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,700 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has $47 billion in balance sheet assets and $32 billion in assets under administration.