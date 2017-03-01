Laurentian Bank Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated January 17, 2017 were elected as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of the holders of common shares of the Bank earlier today in Toronto are set out below.

Each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Lise Bastarache 22,400,826 99.38% 139,408 0.62% Sonia Baxendale 22,513,714 99.88% 26,520 0.12% Richard Bélanger 21,645,388 96.03% 894,846 3.97% Michael T. Boychuk 21,765,339 96.56% 774,895 3.44% Gordon Campbell 22,505,294 99.84% 34,940 0.16% Isabelle Courville 21,327,864 94.62% 1,212,370 5.38% François Desjardins 22,390,396 99.34% 149,838 0.66% Michel Labonté 22,406,827 99.41% 133,407 0.59% A. Michel Lavigne 22,486,614 99.76% 53,620 0.24% Michelle R. Savoy 22,137,292 98.21% 402,942 1.79% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 22,504,266 99.84% 35,968 0.16%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of the holders of common shares will be published shortly on www.laurentianbank.ca, and filed with Canadian securities regulators.

