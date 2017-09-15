Laurentian Bank Announces Redemption of the Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) announced today that it intends to redeem on October 19, 2017 (the "Redemption Date"), all of the outstanding Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes, due October 19, 2022 having an aggregate principal amount of $200 million (the "Notes"), at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Notice will be delivered to the holders in accordance with the terms and conditions attaching to the Notes. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

