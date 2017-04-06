Laurentian Bank Securities Holds its 4th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - (TSX:LB) - Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) is hosting its fourth Annual Institutional Investor Conference today at the Montréal Marriott Château Champlain Hotel.

More than 50 corporate issuers from various sectors, such as industrials, transportation and infrastructure, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, real estate, diversified technology, and precious metals will be participating in the Conference. Furthermore, for the first time, oil and gas players will be participating in the Conference.

"Our support of companies and sectors through all stages of economic cycles has been a hallmark of our success. Therefore, we are excited to host our fourth Annual Institutional Investor Conference by bringing together important actors from different sectors," said Ben Vendittelli, Senior Vice President, Institutional Equity at LBS. "We are proud to leverage on our strong relationships in order to provide best-in-class service to companies and institutional investors."

The Conference focuses on companies covered by Laurentian Bank Securities' Equity Research team. The detailed schedule is available at www.lb-securities.ca.

About Laurentian Bank Securities

Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) is an integrated full-service investment dealer, focusing on six lines of business. The Institutional fixed income division has a presence in Government and Corporate underwritings, as well as in secondary markets. In addition, the Institutional equity division focuses on serving clients through research, trading and investment banking in the small capitalization sector. The Retail division and Discount Brokerage division currently serve clients through fourteen offices in Québec. Furthermore, as a carrying broker, LBS provide complete back office support to a wide range of customers. LBS also offer the Immigrant Investors program.