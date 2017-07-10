Laurie Souza Joins Mortgage Network as National Business Development Manager

Seasoned professional with a history of increasing production to lead company's growth

DANVERS, MA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Mortgage Network, Inc., one of the largest mortgage bankers in the eastern U.S., has hired Laurie Souza as a national business development manager. Souza will be responsible for building Mortgage Network's business partnerships, growing its renovation and portfolio loan businesses and acting as a resource for loan officers regarding products and scenarios.

Souza has more than 25 years of retail and correspondent lending experience in addition to a strong track record of building successful business relationships, developing innovative products and streamlining business processes and procedures. Prior to Mortgage Network, Souza served as the New England business development and local investor relationship manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage, where she played a key role in tripling renovation loan volume in the company's New England region. Prior to Fairway, she served as a national wholesale and correspondent account executive for American Financial Resources, where she managed more than 125 accounts, including national retail lenders. Her previous roles include serving as senior account executive for education and training for AllRegs, now owned by Ellie Mae.

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network provides mortgage banking services in more than 20 states through a wide variety of retail offices built to fit each local market.

"Laurie has the experience, the relationships and the ability to help grow our loan production and expand our national footprint," says Brian Koss, executive vice president of Mortgage Network. "We are delighted to welcome her to the Mortgage Network team and believe she will play a significant role in the company's future."

"Mortgage Network has become one of the fastest-growing mortgage bankers by understanding the needs of its customers and business partners and hiring the best mortgage professionals in every market it serves," said Souza. "With our local processing, underwriting, closing and post-closing resources, we're in a unique position to continue its track record of results. I'm thrilled to be part of such a talented team and look forward to contributing to Mortgage Network's continued success."

If you are interested in discussing an opportunity to partner with Mortgage Network, contact Souza at (781) 820-4931 or lsouza@mortgagenetwork.com.

