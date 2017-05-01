Law Firm Paley Rothman Announces Promotions

Michelle Chapin, Tracey Coates and Kevin D'Anna Elected to Principals of the Firm For Commitment to Clients, Industry and Community

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Paley Rothman, a full service law firm serving corporate and individual clients throughout the Washington metropolitan area, is pleased to announce the election of Michelle Chapin, Tracey Coates and Kevin D'Anna to Principals of the firm, effective May 1, 2017.

"We are proud to recognize Michelle, Tracey and Kevin for their outstanding performances and contributions," noted Paley Rothman Co-President, James R. Hammerschmidt. "We are grateful for their dedication, not only to the firm, but also to our clients and the local community, and we look forward to their continued growth and success."

Michelle Chapin: A member of the firm's Estate Planning, Estate & Trust Administration, Tax and Corporate practice groups, Chapin advises individuals, families and small business owners regarding estate and gift planning needs. She provides clients with easy to understand explanations of intricate legal and tax matters and works closely with clients to create comprehensive and customized estate and business succession plans to achieve their tax and non-tax wealth preservation objectives. Chapin earned her LL.M. in Tax and Certificate in Estate Planning, with Distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center (2011); J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law (2005); and B.A., with honors, from the University of Florida (2002).

Tracey Coates: A member of the firm's Family Law and Litigation practices, Coates works closely with clients representing all types of individuals and couples in a wide-range of family structures on domestic relations matters, including pre-marital agreements; divorce/separation; child custody; child support modification; enforcement of court orders and agreements; adoption; and guardianships. Previously, she clerked for then-Chief Presiding Judge John S. Leonardo of the Pima County (Ariz.) Superior Court and worked as a Staff Attorney for the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau in Baltimore. Coates earned her J.D. from Hamline University School of Law (2005); and B.A from Smith College (1998).

Kevin D'Anna: A member of the firm's Corporate, Nonprofits, Science & Technology and Real Estate practice groups, D'Anna provides clients with counsel on general operation and governance related to for-profit and nonprofit entities; business dispute resolutions; IP/technology licensing and transactions; private placements; negotiation of employment relationships and separations; executive compensation; mergers and acquisitions; negotiation of commercial lease agreements on behalf of tenants and landlords; and all other manner of commercial transactions. D'Anna received his J.D., cum laude, from The Catholic University of America (2008); and B.A., cum laude, from The University of Pittsburgh (2001).

Founded in 1972, Paley Rothman (http://www.paleyrothman.com) is committed to listening to its corporate and individual clients to understand needs and provide practical and cost-effective solutions. The attorneys handle a wide-range of legal counsel and representation in diverse and demanding areas, including tax, real estate, employment law, estate planning, litigation and a variety of other matters for clients nationally and throughout the Washington metropolitan area.