Law Week 2017 Gives Access to Justice for British Columbians

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - The Canadian Bar Association, BC Branch (CBABC) invites British Columbians to be a part of Law Week 2017 for province-wide celebrations including free public law classes, courthouse tours, mock trials and legal advice from lawyers volunteering their time.

Law Week 2017 celebrates the 35th anniversary of the signing of Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms by bringing these family-friendly, free events to BC communities to learn more about the justice system, the legal community and the availability of legal resources.

BC's most popular Law Week event is DIAL-A-LAWYER DAY, offering free legal advice to British Columbians on Saturday, April 22 from 10 am - 2 pm. Speak to a lawyer for up to 15 minutes on matters related to family, business, employment and immigration law, plus wills & estates and tort & motor vehicle. The public can 'Dial-A-Lawyer' at 604-687-3221 or toll-free in BC at 1-800-663-1919.

Many BC communities are home to Law Week events scheduled during April and May. Activities include tours of courthouses and cellblocks, while kids of all ages can have a mugshot taken and watch the Man of Steel face the music at a Superman mock trial. These fun learning opportunities are taking place on the island, in the north, through the interior and in the lower mainland. Full details are available at www.BCLawWeek.org.

About Law Week: Originated by the Canadian Bar Association in 1983, Law Week educates Canadians on the vital role played by lawyers and the courts in guaranteeing an open, independent and unbiased judicial system. Law Week partners are CBABC, the Continuing Legal Education Society of BC, the Law Foundation of BC, the Law Society of BC and the Vancouver Bar Association.

The Canadian Bar Association is the professional organization representing more than 38,000 lawyers, judges and law students across Canada with nearly 7,000 members in British Columbia.