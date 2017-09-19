LawVision Group Releases Enhanced E-Learning Legal Project Management Certification Program

LPM LaunchPad™ to Provide Legal Professionals with Updates to Renowned On-Demand LPM Training Tool

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - LawVision Group, one of the premier management consulting firms for the legal profession, announced today the second edition of its comprehensive e-learning course, LPM LaunchPad™. With substantive legal project management content addressing issues impacting legal organizations of all sizes, LPM LaunchPad™ provides lawyers, legal assistants and other legal professionals with practical applications for integrating project management principles, skills, processes and behaviors into the management of legal matters. Upon completion of the interactive course, participants earn the LPM LaunchPad™ Certificate in the Fundamentals of Legal Project Management from the LPM Institute.

"Increasingly, corporate counsel are requesting their matters be staffed with certified legal project managers," noted Susan Raridon Lambreth, Principal at LawVision Group and Founder of the LPM Institute. "With the LPM LaunchPad, legal professionals have a quick and cost-effective 'at-the-ready' tool to become certified, respond to client requirements and gain the necessary skills to achieve significant efficiencies for legal teams working together on matters."

LPM LaunchPad, which can be accessed at http://bit.ly/LPMLaunchPad, was first released in 2012 and is the only comprehensive online certification program to help law firms and corporate law departments gain the necessary project management skills to not only meet client expectations, but to also manage work more efficiently and improve client communications.

"The LPM LaunchPad provides our lawyers and other legal professionals with an engaging tool to gain the practical skills and training needed to enhance client relationships and achieve measurable improvements with more proactive management of their legal work," noted Don Coffman, Global Head, Legal Project Management for Shearman & Sterling LLP. "This program is not only a helpful differentiator to legal professionals, but it has been an effective way to help with scaling and ad hoc certification training for matter specific efforts."

The newly released version, developed in response to market changes and feedback from clients, includes a more user-friendly technology platform; additional interactive exercises/matter scenarios; and updates to LPM approaches, tools and content. The three-hour course can be taken in one sitting or in shorter segments to accommodate busy schedules. After the online course, learners complete a project submission to earn their certificate. Once completed, participants can immediately apply the LPM LaunchPad™ knowledge to efficiently manage matters and deliver added value to clients.

ABOUT: Through its legal project management (LPM) services, LawVision Group (www.lawvisiongroup.com) creates a competitive advantage for law firms and corporate legal departments to increase efficiency, improve profitability and reduce legal spend, as well as enhance client relationships. Over 3000 legal professionals in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia have engaged in LawVision Group's LPM training programs, including its Certificate in Legal Project Management, to learn the critical skills of LPM to minimize write-offs, enhance client satisfaction and manage teams, through face-to-face workshops and its online training platform.