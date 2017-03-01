LCBO's December 2016 Giving Back In Our Community campaign raises record donations for MADD Canada

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - MADD Canada is pleased to announce that more than $2.4 million was raised to support its School Assembly Program and Project Red Ribbon holiday awareness campaign during LCBO's December 2016 Giving Back In Our Community fundraising campaign.

Throughout the month of December, LCBO staff invited customers to add a $2, $5 or $10 donation to their purchase. MADD Canada's Project Red Ribbon donation boxes, placed at LCBO check-out counters, also raised more than $36,000.

The funds raised for MADD Canada primarily support the School Assembly Program, a film and in-class curriculum that educates students about the risks of impaired driving, and empowers them to protect themselves and their peers. The compelling program features a combination of a fictional storyline and testimonials from real-life victims of impaired driving. The program encourages students in grades 7-12 to make responsible choices, and to not drink or take drugs and drive, or ride along with someone who has.

"On behalf of all the Ontario students who benefit from seeing our presentation, we want to thank the LCBO's kind-hearted customers, and their dedicated staff," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "Together, they raised vital awareness about the impaired driving problem, and generated significant funds that will help MADD Canada stop this terrible and completely preventable crime."

"LCBO's generous customers and committed staff truly embodied the notion of 'giving back' by raising a new record for MADD Canada during the December 2016 Giving Back In Our Community campaign in our stores," said LCBO President & CEO George Soleas. "This December, we raised a total of $5.6 million benefitting MADD Canada and Ontario's four regional children's hospitals. These donations ensure that more than half a million students at more than 1,500 Ontario schools participate in the School Assembly Program at no cost to the schools."