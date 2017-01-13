LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Captial Gain Dividend for January 13, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) -

LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund will pay a capital gain dividend in the amount of $0.9192 per common share of Series A, $0.9303 per common share of Series F and $0.9326 per common shares of Series F1 to shareholders of record on January 12, 2017.