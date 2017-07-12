Le Chateau Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Le Château Inc. (the "Company" or "Le Château") (TSX:CTU) held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders earlier today. Each of the candidates proposed as directors was duly elected to the Board of Directors of Le Château with the following results:

Name Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Jane Silverstone Segal 221,166,130 99.57 % 952,600 0.43 % Herschel H. Segal 221,166,130 99.57 % 946,600 0.43 % Emilia Di Raddo 221,417,130 99.69 % 695,600 0.31 % David Martz 221,534,630 99.74 % 578,100 0.26 % Norman Daitchman 221,534,630 99.74 % 578,100 0.26 % Michael Pesner 221,534,630 99.74 % 578,100 0.26 %

Shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the resolution approving and ratifying the amended and restated incentive stock option plan of the Company.

Le Château de Montréal is a leading Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 179 prime locations across Canada and a rapidly growing e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company's apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.