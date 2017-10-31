Le Chateau Partners with Real Housewives of Toronto Star & Body Positivity Activist Roxy Earle

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 31, 2017) - Le Château (TSX VENTURE:CTU), one of Canada's leading fashion retailers for men and women, is joining forces with Real Housewives of Toronto star and Body Positivity Activist Roxy Earle to create her first ever capsule collection, Roxy Earle for Le Château, introducing sizes 20 and 22 in women's apparel.

Earle will be teaming up with Le Château as a Collaborating Creative Director for the Roxy Earle for Le Château collection, encouraging body positivity and providing stylish clothing to Canadian women of all sizes. The women's clothing capsule will launch in Fall 2018 and introduce the brands new offering of extended sizes ranging from 00-22, in addition to footwear and accessories to complete the look. Earle's body positivity message spoken through her #mysizerox movement truly resonates with Le Château and the partnership reflects the brands commitment to innovation, integrity and its customers. The capsule collections will be available for purchase in select Le Château stores and online.

"My dream has always been that two friends can walk into a store and shop the same collection regardless of size. I created the #MySizeRox movement with the intention of empowering women through body confidence and the ability to find stylish clothes in all sizes, without "plus size" labels. I am proud of this iconic Canadian company having the vision to believe in me and my movement and with my assistance, broaden the standard size to 22," says Earle.

In addition to her capsule collection, Roxy's Picks, an online exclusive collection designed by Le Château and curated by Earle, features 48 of Earle's favourite fall pieces including women's clothing, footwear and accessories that fit perfectly with her fabulous style and feel-good attitude.

"Roxy has already become a Canadian fashion icon, and we're delighted to have her join our creative team on this exciting project! We have shared values and a shared vision of today's consumer, and we will work tirelessly to deliver fashion excitement to even more Canadians. Roxy rocks!", says Executive Vice President, Franco Rocchi.

Roxy's Picks is available online at www.lechateau.com/roxyspicks.

ABOUT LE CHATEAU

Le Château is a leading Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 171 prime locations across Canada and a rapidly growing e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company's apparel in its own Canadian production facilities. For Information please visit lechateau.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.