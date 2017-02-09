Leading Advisory Firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Supports Plan of Arrangement Between Kiska and Aurico

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Kiska Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: KSK) ("Kiska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm which provides voting recommendations to institutional investors, has recommended that securityholders of Kiska vote FOR the resolution to approve the acquisition of Kiska by AuRico Metals Inc. (the "Arrangement") at the upcoming Kiska Special Meeting of Securityholders scheduled for March 1, 2017.

In its February 8, 2017 report, ISS stated: "The Arrangement makes strategic sense as it provides company shareholders immediate and significant premium to the unaffected market price of the company's share. In addition, shareholders will participate in potential up-side and growth opportunities via consideration shares of AuRico, which is expected to benefit from asset diversification as a result of the transaction combining the company's projects and royalties with the advanced stage Kemess project and AuRico's five paying royalties. In light of the significant premium, the favourable market reaction, and the reasonable strategic rationale, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted."

We encourage all securityholders of Kiska to read the Kiska information circular (the "Circular") for a detailed description of the Arrangement, which was mailed to the securityholders of record as at January 12, 2017 and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Board of Directors of Kiska unanimously recommends that Kiska securityholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the Arrangement, for the reasons set out in the Circular.

Securityholders of Kiska are reminded to vote before the proxy cut-off time of 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on February 27, 2017. If you have any questions or require more information with regard to the procedures for voting, please contact D.F. King Canada, our proxy solicitation agent, toll free in North America at 1-800-301-3998 or call collect outside North America at 1-201-806-7301 or by email at inquiries@dfking.com.

About Kiska

Kiska employs the "Royalty and Project Generator" business model to finance exploration, leverage exploration dollars and data, and preserve shareholder equity. Kiska partners its projects with mining and exploration companies who share its vision and commitment with respect to environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration and development. Kiska holds a high-quality portfolio of gold and copper projects throughout North America, large technical databases, and an extensive royalty portfolio.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

