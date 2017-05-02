Leading African Mobile Carrier Selects Evolving Systems' Managed Services to Accelerate Customer Acquisition and Improve Network Efficiency

ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL), a leader in consumer lifecycle engagement, analytics and monetization solutions for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced a Managed Services customer contract with a leading African carrier to support the customer's acquisition, activation and provisioning functions.

The Evolving Systems Managed Services solutions enable carriers worldwide to accelerate their 3G and 4G customer acquisition efforts by an order of magnitude -- with volumes of tens of thousands of new customers per day. The platform also allows the operator to support new initiatives and advanced marketing campaigns that are frictionless with IT and Operations as a result of being a fully integrated platform. Customer acquisition, development and retention solutions with network activation and provisioning capability provide operators with a single-vendor end to end solution.

Thomas Thekkethala, Chief Executive Officer of Evolving Systems, said, "We are pleased to expand our relationship with this leading African customer for our Managed Services platform. It offers them the desired accelerated customer acquisition, development and retention solutions for 3G/4G subscribers while allowing Evolving Systems to address the necessary changes to their activation and provisioning systems, using an outcomes-based plan that minimizes the customer's risk for delivery timelines, performance and budget overruns."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ : EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for consumer lifecycle engagement (acquisition, activation, upsell, retention) analytics and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

