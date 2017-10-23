Leading Automotive Companies Converge in San Francisco on October 26 for C3's Smart Mobility Summit

AAA, Gig, INRIX, Kelley Blue Book, Pioneer, PSA Groupe, Ushr and others to discuss the state of mobility and the future of transportation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - The C3 Group will continue to inspire mobility innovation among stakeholders in the Bay Area and beyond at its fourth-annual Smart Mobility Summit, taking place in San Francisco on October 26.

Transportation technology is exploding. Fostering relationships and collaboration is essential to a healthy, thriving smart mobility ecosystem. The event brings together thought leaders from the automotive, technology, VC, civic and academic communities for an interactive dialogue on the state of mobility in an intimate, fun and informal setting.

For this event, the C3 Group is partnering with the French Tech Hub and inviting the three finalists from the Tech Hub's recent smart mobility startup competition to give live pitches on the main stage. One winner will be selected by a panel of esteemed venture capitalists.

The Smart Mobility Summit will feature interactive panel discussions on topics including:

Putting the Pieces of Smart Mobility Together

Help Wanted - Mobility Needs Talent to Move Forward

Human Spectogram - Are You Ready to Ride in a Self-Driving Car?

Robot Car Wars - Which Tech Will Win the Self-Driving Car Race?

The event will also highlight innovative vehicle and tech demonstrations and exhibits including:

Gig's new car-sharing platform

Pioneer's latest aftermarket technology

EVENT SUMMARY

WHAT: Smart Mobility Summit (#C3summitSF)

DATE: Thursday, October 26, 2017

TIME: Registration opens at 1 p.m. PT with panels and networking from 1:50 - 6:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Dogpatch Studios, 991 Tennessee Street, San Francisco, CA, 94107

REGISTRATION: To register visit: https://whova.com/portal/registration/cgsms_201710/. Members of the media may register free of charge

About the C3 Group:

The C3 Group is dedicated to making transportation safer, more accessible and more enjoyable with the least possible impact on our environment. C3 events provide unparalleled access to the right people with original content that goes beyond current thinking, in an environment where lasting relationships result in powerful insights and opportunities. The C3 Group believes the promise of smart mobility will become reality when innovators share fresh ideas, working together toward a common vision. For more information on the C3 Group please visit www.cthreegroup.com.

