LEADING BOARDS, the paperless Board portal for board of directors is now certified ISO 27001

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Leading Boards, a division of RÉSEAU C.A and strategic partner of EQUITY, announced it has received the ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security programs and processes. Achieving this certification highlights Leading Board's commitment to comply with the highest international standards in information security and regulatory constraints regarding data storage and sharing.

"Security is a major concern for our customers and part of our company strategy. We are constantly looking to remain abreast of industry best practices that will benefit our customers" said Nadim Baklouti, Leading Board's CTO. "Our customers entrust us with their most sensitive data, therefore information security is our priority."

"Security is an ongoing process at Equity. This certification is an important step for us, but it is just one aspect of our overall approach," said Yves Garagnon, CEO. "Initiatives for raising awareness among our team, implementing procedures and securing our servers has been a part of our fabric since our inception. We also guarantee that your data is not subject to the US Patriot Act."

ISO/IEC 27001 is the international standard in information security management systems. It guarantees a high level of protection for the information entrusted by customers. The standard is based on the identification, analysis and coverage of risks affecting the information system and is part of a continuous improvement principle. It allows for the creation of a climate of confidence between providers and their customers.

About LEADING BOARDS

The Leading Board's portal provides an efficient and secure method for board members and executives to collaborate ideas and information. Thus, organizations can implement board recommendations swiftly while ensuring a high level of corporate governance.

About RÉSEAU C.A & EQUITY

Since 2008, RÉSEAU C.A. has been offering Leading Boards, a leading-edge digital governance solution that provides organizations with leadership on governance and organizational communication best practices. RÉSEAU C.A.'s business vision is based on three fundamental principles: offer a solution that enables the emergence and amalgamation of the expertise of its users to contribute fully to the success of organizations; offer a world-class solution in with advanced security and management functionalities; and offer a solution that corresponds to the imperatives of informed governance leadership.

RÉSEAU C.A provides the LEADING BOARDS Board portal, leading digital corporate governance platform in Canada, adopted by several organizations across North America: City of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Investissement Québec, University of Montreal, Benefitfocus, Institute of Corporate Directors of Quebec, Familiprix, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters and others. RÉSEAU C.A also distributes some of EQUITY 's digital governance solutions across North America such as DILITRUST, electronic data rooms for a secure and confidential exchange of data, and CORPOLEX, collaborative solution for legal governance to manage the legal activity of organizations such as subsidiaries, contracts, litigations and lease agreements.

For more information and media contacts, visit www.leadingboards.com

About the ISO 27001 certification of EQUITY

Established by LSTI company, this certification affects R&D, Support and Operations departments of Leading Boards and production sites in Canada and France. Mobile applications of Leading Boards, within Windows, Android and iOS are also covered.