MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced that it has secured a new contract with one of the world's leading diet and lifestyle brands to utilize TotalSocial™, its proprietary data and analytics solution.

The three-year agreement, valued at CAD $240,000, will provide comprehensive in-depth conversation tracking, factoring in both online and offline conversation, and campaign analyses based on the evaluation of social impact of key marketing campaigns and how that impacts sales. Additionally, patent pending TotalSocial will also benchmark the company against its competitors and apply diagnostics to guide improvement.

In Q1 2017, the Company launched version 2 of its TotalSocial measurement platform, which is predictive of consumer sales by using a new proprietary algorithm that links brands' offline and online social metrics with sales performance, empowering brand marketers to better drive marketing ROI.

"With the recent launch of TotalSocial version 2, brands are viewing our solution as a 'need to have' tool to understand how to drive the conversations that impact sales," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "This is further validated by the fact that one of the world's top diet and lifestyle brands will now be using TotalSocial to ensure that its marketing campaigns resonate both online and offline."

The patent pending TotalSocial measurement solution is the first ever system that combines in-depth social listening data with comprehensive offline conversation measurement into a single score. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world's first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry -- both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an "always-on" proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs' patented social media measurement tool and the world's only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

