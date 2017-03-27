Leading Domino's Franchise Groups Deploy Unified Office's IoT Operations Performance Suite to its Total Connect Now(sm) Managed Hybrid Cloud Service

TCNOPS™ Internet of Things (IoT) Based Operational Performance Application Helps Domino's Franchisees to Enhance their Industry Leading Food Safety Compliance and Food Inventory Management

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Unified Office, Inc., the leader in managed services offering reliable, hybrid cloud-based virtual communications and IoT services along with advanced business analytics, announced at the Enterprise Connect Show today that three more top tier Domino's Pizza Inc. franchise groups, MAR Pizza of Los Angeles, Domino's Team St. Pete and Domino's Team New Bedford, have added Unified Office's IoT Operations Performance Suite, TCNOPS™ to their Unified Office Total Connect Now(sm) enhanced high availability communications service platform.

"Initially Total Connect Now(sm) provided us with a superior quality communications and analytics platform that enabled us to increase our operational effectiveness around store performance and quality of customer engagements. It also helped us to increase the number of orders we could take," said Robert Scheiper, VP of Operations and part owner of MAR Pizza. "Adding TCNOPS™ was a natural next step for us that extends our overall operational visibility beyond that already offered by their Visual Performance Suite over our entire footprint. The addition of TCNOPS™ gives us the added benefit of being able to proactively manage our refrigeration, prep table and store temperatures which helps us to maintain our already high level of quality standards franchise-wide."

"I learned about Unified Office at a Domino's Franchise Association meeting and made the decision to deploy them throughout our entire franchise," said Phil Rands, President, Domino's Team St. Pete. "Unified Office has greatly exceeded our expectations and the performance of our current incumbent communications platform, a well-established vendor in the marketplace. We really loved the integration that Unified Office provides from communications to IoT. TCNOPS™ will help us to track, report and manage our food safety compliance requirements. Their remote smart thermostat enables us to ensure the comfort of our dine-in customers and staff, while also helping us to control energy costs."

TCNOPS™ is an Internet of Things (IoT) based operational performance suite that enables Quick Serve Restaurants (QSRs) and other SMBs to dramatically improve their operational performance and effectiveness. TCNOPS™ integrates alerting and reporting functions for business critical information into Unified Office's industry leading Total Connect Now(sm) communications platform with its Visual Performance Suite™ (VPS) advanced analytics offering, and cloud-based resilient service architecture.

"Unified Office is pleased to help Domino's store personnel increase their customer engagement and to drive operational performance in ways that have a positive impact on their top and bottom lines," said Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office. "In today's highly competitive Quick Service Restaurant marketplace, timeliness and excellence in customer service are key drivers of customer loyalty and growth in same store sales."

Domino's franchisees across the US have deployed Unified Office's flagship Total Connect Now(sm) offering which provides store-level and franchise-wide performance and business analytics specifically engineered to provide actionable intelligence to store managers and franchise owners. TCNOPS™ takes this one step further by monitoring refrigeration, fan exhaust emissions and prep table temperatures, which are crucial not only to maintain food safety compliance but also temperature variations that might result in food inventory waste.

TCNOPS™ extends beyond simple real-time basic monitoring to proactive and predictive analysis, which can eliminate component failure before it becomes a problem. Unified Office uses the same highly reliable, secure broadband connection (HQRPTM) to deliver and report on business critical information as it does for its Total Connect Now(sm) business communications system which offers higher quality business VoIP and unified communications services.

Total Connect Now(sm) is an easy to use managed communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools for the SMB or franchise owner to better manage their store operations. Unified Office provides an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time, as well as on-demand and scheduled reporting for any store, or combination of stores, all accessible remotely via the Visual Performance Suite's web-enabled Manager's Portal.

About Domino's Pizza®

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based hybrid cloud managed Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now(sm) service architecture was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing™ (HQR) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.