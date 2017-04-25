Leading Edge Materials Intersects 10.5m @ 1.62% Lithium Oxide at Bergby Lithium Project, Sweden

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or ("the Company") (TSX VENTURE:LEM)(OTCQB:LEMIF) is pleased to announce high grade lithium results from the first five diamond drill holes at the Company's 100% owned Bergby lithium project in Sweden. Bergby was a new discovery by Leading Edge Materials in 2016, and this is the first drilling program completed at the property.

Key Results:

BBY17005 intersected 10.45m @ 1.62% Li 2 O (lithium oxide) from 2.2m depth

from 2.2m depth BBY17004 intersected 1.90m @ 2.35% Li 2 O from 10.2m depth

from 10.2m depth BBY17003 intersected 8.20m @ 1.54% Li 2 O from 2.85m depth

from 2.85m depth BBY17002 intersected 3.95m @ 1.48% Li 2 O from 0.00m depth

from 0.00m depth BBY17001 intersected 1.45m @ 0.61% Li 2 O from 4.85m depth

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated, "This first program of drilling at Bergby has intersected high lithium grades at a very shallow depth, and places Bergby as a leading lithium project in the Nordic region. Bergby was discovered by the Leading Edge Materials team early in 2016, and to have achieved both high grades and a high hit rate of potentially mineralized pegmatite under thin glacial soil cover is a credit to their work. We look forward to sharing the additional drill results and the plans for follow up of this exciting prospect."

Bergby lies in central Sweden, 25km north of the town of Gävle, secured by three exploration licenses that cover a total of 1,903 Ha. The site is close to infrastructure, with major roads, rail and power supply passing immediately adjacent to the claim boundaries.

This first Bergby drilling program is now complete, with 18 short holes for a total of 533m drilled across a 650m long trend (see Table 1 and Figure 1 for drill collars locations and orientations). The pegmatite with potential for lithium mineralization was intersected in 17 of the 18 holes drilled and is now known to have a strike length of at least 500m. Holes reported within this release lie within a 50m x 50m area near an area of lithium mineralized pegmatite in outcrop, with mineralization drilled to date lying very close to surface. Intersections included elevated levels of tantalum (see Table 2 for all mineralized intersections).

The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Holes were targeted to test the extent of the lithium mineralized pegmatite beneath shallow glacial soil cover. Further drill results will be released as they become available.

Europe is playing a leading role in the transition to low-carbon energy generation from renewable sources, and the efficient storage of that energy. Electric mobility (EVs, HEV, PHEVs) and stationary electricity storage are dependent on high purity graphite, lithium and cobalt, where Leading Edge Materials is an active European player. Lithium has a strong and expanding market, due to the essential role it plays in lithium-based batteries for the automotive, consumer product and stationary electrify storage industries. The high electrochemical potential of lithium results in the high power to weight ratio that is essential for efficient mobile batteries.

Samples submitted by Leading Edge Materials Corp were prepared and analyzed by the ME-MS89L technique by ALS Ltd's laboratories in either Pitea, Sweden, Loughrea, Ireland and/or Vancouver, Canada, where duplicates, repeats, blanks and known standards were inserted according to standard industry practice. The qualified person for the Company's exploration projects, Mark Saxon, Director of Leading Edge Materials, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

About Leading Edge Materials:

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company with principal assets in Scandinavia, a region well recognised for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production. LEM's core investments are matched to high growth markets, linked to the global shift to low-carbon energy generation and energy storage.

Table 1: Drill collars locations and orientations, Bergby Project. Drilling was conducted with "Wireline 56" equipment proving core with a diameter of 39mm.

Hole_ID Easting

SWEREF Northing

SWEREF Elevation

RH2000 Azimuth Dip Length BBY17001 612902 6760564 35 295 45 54.8m BBY17002 612881 6760582 35 0 90 14.8m BBY17003 612872 6760590 35 0 90 16.45m BBY17004 612864 6760597 35 0 90 17.9m BBY17005 612877 6760609 35 0 90 17.95m

Table 2: Mineralized intervals from first 5 drill holes, Bergby Project

Hole

Number FROM

(m) TO

(m) WIDTH

(m) Li2O% Ta2O5

ppm BBY17001 4.85 6.30 1.45 0.61 24 BBY17002 0.00 3.95 3.95 1.48 155 BBY17003 2.85 11.05 8.20 1.54 119 BBY17004 10.20 12.10 1.90 2.35 89 BBY17005 2.20 12.65 10.45 1.62 103

To view Figure 1: Location of Drilling and Interpreted Trend of Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite, Bergby Project. Grid presented in SWEREF coordinate system, visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1092668-F1.jpg