Leading Edge Materials Provides Update on High Purity Battery Graphite Qualification

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:LEM)(OTCQB:LEMIF) is pleased to announce the latest results from process optimization and qualification test work to produce high value products using graphite from the Company's Woxna mine and processing facility in Sweden.

Electrochemical, material property and purity results achieved in this recent qualification test work significantly exceeded those previously accomplished. The Woxna high purity spherical graphite product is now of a quality to warrant progression to 18650 lithium ion battery cell manufacture, followed by standard tests including High Precision Coulometry (HPC) to measure anode and cathode performance and stability under "real-world" conditions.

Highlights of the latest test work include:

Tap Density of 0.95 g/cc (target is greater than or equal to 0.95 g/cc)

Sample purity of 99.9988%C (only 12ppm impurities)

Reversible capacity of 370-371 mAh/g

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with the high purity achieved by thermal purification of the Woxna concentrate at an active commercial site in the United States. These recent tests demonstrate that Woxna high purity spheroidal graphite has the electrochemical properties potentially suitable for use in automotive lithium ion batteries. Our Woxna concentrate stockpile can provide very large volumes of graphite concentrate for ongoing qualification and when appropriate scaled-up pilot plant test work."

A commercial graphite flotation concentrate from the Woxna mine in Sweden was shipped to an independent laboratory for ongoing high purity spheroidal flowsheet development. Samples progress through a methodical campaign of tests followed by analysis to identify key characteristics such as graphitic carbon content, tap density, BET surface area, particle size distribution, reversible capacity and cell life cycle testing (HPC). The company will provide further updates as test work progresses.

On behalf of the Board,

Blair Way, President & CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for the Woxna project, Blair Way, President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

Forward-Looking Information. Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-Looking Statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-Looking Statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the Forward-Looking Statements including, among other things, the Company has yet to generate a profit from its activities; there can be no guarantee that the estimates of quantities or qualities of minerals disclosed in the Company's public record will be economically recoverable; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; competition with other companies within the mining industry; the success of the Company is largely dependent upon the performance of its directors and officers and the Company's ability to attract and train key personnel; changes in world metal markets and equity markets beyond the Company's control; mineral resources are, in the large part, estimates and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized;

production rates and capital and other costs may vary significantly from estimates; changes in corporate goals and strategies, the Company's preliminary economic assessment is no longer current or valid and the Company has no plans to complete a new preliminary economic assessment, a pre-feasibility or feasibility study on the project, as a result there is an increased risk of technical and economic failure for the Woxna graphite project; unexpected geological conditions; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; all phases of a mining business present environmental and safety risks and hazards and are subject to environmental and safety regulation, and rehabilitation and restitution costs; the Company does not maintain insurance against environmental risks; and management of the Company have experience in mineral exploration but may lack all or some of the necessary technical training and experience to successfully develop and operate a mine. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements, and the assumptions on which such Forward-Looking Statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the Forward-Looking Statements are based will occur. Forward-Looking Statements herein are made as at the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements.