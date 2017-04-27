Leading Forex Broker Chooses CAKE by Accelerize to Manage and Track Global Performance Marketing Program

CAKE Gives London-based INFINOX Full Visibility into Campaign Performance Across Multiple Channels, Locations and Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that INFINOX, an internationally recognized, FCA-regulated Foreign Exchange Market (Forex) broker, has selected CAKE's SaaS-based tracking platform to manage and optimize its affiliate marketing program, which promotes offers in currency trading markets worldwide. INFINOX chose CAKE because of the platform's ability to precisely track campaign performance across multiple channels, locations and affiliates.

With operational centers in London and Shanghai, INFINOX provides Forex trading services for clients in Europe and Asia. Known for its advanced trading technology and premium customer service, INFINOX assists clients seeking to trade in gold, silver, oil, global indices and other currency pairs. INFINOX's affiliate marketing program targets experienced Forex traders in local markets around the globe, and the company has deployed CAKE to track how various affiliate campaigns are performing in real-time and to better understand the customer's journey to a conversion.

"CAKE's powerful feature set enables us to track and analyze performance by affiliate, campaign, geographic location, device and more," said Peter Karsten, Commercial Director at INFINOX. "The visibility we gain through CAKE really helps us fine tune our campaigns, and match the right affiliate to the right offer to boost conversions. This is not only a win for INFINOX and the affiliate publishers who work with us, but also the end users who are presented with relevant advertising aligned with their needs."

Because INFINOX is an FCA regulated company, it needs to adhere to advertising guidelines that ensure complete transparency about the risks and benefits of Forex trading. CAKE gives INFINOX the ability to keep close tabs on where and under what context offers are appearing, so that the company can focus on advertising environments that attract quality content and experienced traders.

"CAKE helps us pinpoint affiliates that are trusted in their respective niches," added Karsten. "And in return, we can deliver offers that add value for their audiences. Additionally, CAKE allows us to work with multiple types of affiliates from a single environment, which empowers our affiliate marketing team to be incredibly efficient."

According to eMarketer, 62% of senior marketers are leveraging marketing technology to better understand customers and prospects, 55% use technology to make data-driven decisions and 37% of senior marketers use marketing technology to stay relevant against competitors.

"Because of the associated regulations and highly localized nature of Forex trading, affiliate marketers in the space need to be able to capture very granular insights about campaign performance by location, by publisher, type of traffic and more," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "With CAKE, INFINOX has the visibility it needs to improve campaign performance and drive more conversions, as well as operate within the advertising guidelines set by the FCA."

About INFINOX

INFINOX is an internationally recognised FCA-regulated Forex broker based in the City of London. INFINOX provides the right blend of market-leading trading instruments, and premium client service, integrity and dynamism. For more information, visit infinox.com

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

