Leading Global Cloud Service Provider Deploys Market-Leading Nexenta Open Software-Defined Storage Solutions on Western Digital All-Flash Platform

Peak 10 Achieves 35% Lower TCO while Providing Higher Performance, Simplified Management, and Increased Agility

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Nexenta (@Nexenta), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS), today announced, in conjunction with the release of IDC's Buyer Case Study, that Peak 10 (@Peak_Ten), a national IT infrastructure, connectivity and cloud service provider, selected the NexentaStor and Western Digital® InfiniFlash™ platform storage solution. This decision has enabled Peak 10 to future-proof their Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) offerings and provide an economic, agile, and flexible solution to their customers.

With 16 datacenters in key US markets, Peak 10 provides thousands of enterprise customers with both production and disaster recovery services, expanding their cloud business at an impressive rate of 25 percent year over year. Peak 10's Recovery Cloud delivers disaster recovery that supports a wide range of workloads and offers DRaaS for colocation customers using Peak 10 production workloads as well as those who need disaster recovery in the cloud.

As Peak 10 was refreshing their hardware, they looked to newer software-defined storage all-flash solutions to provide higher performance, greater efficiencies, lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and to simplify the management of their storage infrastructure. It was also crucial for Peak 10 to ensure that their storage supported their rapid growth while simultaneously offering their customers flexibility across a variety of workloads and ensuring that the SLAs related to performance and availability were met or exceeded.

After deploying over 2.5 petabytes of NexentaStor and the Western Digital InfiniFlash all-flash platform (AFP) solution, Peak 10 has accomplished the following:

Dramatically increased storage performance and reduced latency to 1-2 milliseconds

Greater scalability and enterprise-class data services, including improved datacenter ecosystem integration capabilities

Reduced in rack space requirements by more than 90 percent and energy consumption by 75 percent

35 percent TCO reduction relative to their legacy storage

"With the all-flash NexentaStor and InfiniFlash deployment, we've seen a number of performance, ease-of use, and scalability benefits," said Chad Buzzard, Director of Cloud Infrastructure at Peak 10. "Many of our customers regularly perform DR tests, and depending on exactly what a customer was testing, concerns around disk performance could arise. Since switching to software-defined storage on flash with lower latencies and higher throughput, those concerns have virtually disappeared."

"Peak 10's experience with both All-Flash Appliances and Software-Defined Storage is being replicated across many enterprises and cloud providers alike," said Eric Burgener, Research Director, Storage, IDC. "AFAs are clearly the future of primary storage, and products like InfiniFlash -- when running on enterprise-class unified storage software platforms like NexentaStor -- are bringing the benefits of flash to additional workload types, such as DR, that have traditionally been considered secondary."

"Software-Defined Storage on all-flash is breaking down storage economic barriers and is enabling our customers to take flash to workloads they would never have considered in the past," said Tarkan Maner, Chairman and CEO, Nexenta. "At Nexenta, we combine performance, cost-optimization, and scalability to deliver storage that provides simplicity and flexibility with a rich enterprise feature set to our customers, such as Peak 10, so that they can deliver superior solutions and service to their own customers."

"Cloud service providers like Peak 10 must depend on the ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and agile storage infrastructures for their customers," said Gary Lyng, senior director of marketing, Data Center Systems business unit, Western Digital. "Data is critical to the success of both Peak 10 and to their customers as they depend on it to drive business and deliver value. We are pleased that they selected our award-winning InfiniFlash platform and the NexentaStor SDS solution to optimize their infrastructure and offerings."

For more detailed information on Peak 10's deployment, read the IDC's Buyer Case Study titled, "Cloud Provider Peak 10 Deploys Nexenta to Improve Efficiency and Performance While Lowering Cost" here: http://www.nexenta.com/IDCPeak10

In addition, Peak 10, Nexenta, and Western Digital are hosting a webinar to expand on how this decision has benefitted their business.

• Title: Solution Provider Peak 10 Deploys Storage Smarter with All-Flash SDS to Improve Efficiency and Performance

• Speakers: Chad Buzzard, Director of Cloud Infrastructure at Peak 10, Michael Letschin, Field CTO at Nexenta, Fred Vasofsky, Senior Director at SanDisk

• When: Wednesday February 1st, 2017 10:00AM PT

• Register: http://bit.ly/2kO45qE

